NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Ocean County Man Charged In Brick Stabbing
BRICK – A Manchester man was charged with stabbing a woman multiple times, and she likely only survived when a police officer happened to be in the area. Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in jail pending a detention hearing.
Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Monmouth County
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and townshi…
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Police Provide Details in Machete Incident in Lakewood
Police this morning released further details into the machete incident first reported by TLS last night. Just after 8:30pm last night, Officer Felix Rivera, was dispatched to the area of Monmouth Avenue and 9th Street in reference to a male subject in the possession of a machete. Upon arrival, he...
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
Authorities release identity of man fatally shot in Neptune Township
Terrance Johnson-Simmons, 34, was shot and killed on the 300 block of Drummond Avenue Monday night.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Shooting Homicide Under Investigation
An investigation into a fatal Monday shooting in Neptune Township is underway, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a released statement on Wednesday. On Monday, Jan. 2, Neptune Township police were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons, 34, most recently of Brick, shot. Johnson-Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
18-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting in North Jersey, officials say
An 18-year-old man was found shot to death on an Elizabeth street on New Year’s Day, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Police were called to the 400 block of First Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and found Vladimir Martinez, 18, of the Bronx, New York, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady who is prosecuting the case. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Man accused of stabbing 2 police officers during domestic violence call
Newark police say that the officers were at the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard on a domestic violence call when the suspect allegedly stabbed the two officers.
East Orange Man Robbed Cherry Hill Bank Of $76K At Gunpoint: Prosecutor
An East Orange man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill, authorities said.The robbery occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, and the fugitive was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 in Passaic. William Ray, 42…
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old NJ girl
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted from Cumberland County.7-month-old Emerie Rivera is with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.The pair were last seen in Vineland.They were in a bronze Acura MDX with the license plate H79NSN.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
15-year-old reported missing in Union City
UNION CITY, NJ – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Union City. 15 year old Aleysha Khargie has been missing from the area of 40th Street. Aleysha was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, dark pants, and a green floral print rolling luggage in hand. Whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Union City Police Department at 201-348-5790 The post 15-year-old reported missing in Union City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.
