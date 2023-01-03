ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Charged In Brick Stabbing

BRICK – A Manchester man was charged with stabbing a woman multiple times, and she likely only survived when a police officer happened to be in the area. Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in jail pending a detention hearing.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Shooting Homicide Under Investigation

An investigation into a fatal Monday shooting in Neptune Township is underway, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a released statement on Wednesday. On Monday, Jan. 2, Neptune Township police were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons, 34, most recently of Brick, shot. Johnson-Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

18-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting in North Jersey, officials say

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death on an Elizabeth street on New Year’s Day, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Police were called to the 400 block of First Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and found Vladimir Martinez, 18, of the Bronx, New York, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady who is prosecuting the case. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old NJ girl

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted from Cumberland County.7-month-old Emerie Rivera is with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.The pair were last seen in Vineland.They were in a bronze Acura MDX with the license plate H79NSN.Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Union City

UNION CITY, NJ – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Union City. 15 year old Aleysha Khargie has been missing from the area of 40th Street. Aleysha was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, dark pants, and a green floral print rolling luggage in hand. Whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Union City Police Department at 201-348-5790 The post 15-year-old reported missing in Union City appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

