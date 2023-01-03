Read full article on original website
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In Hartford
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, Connecticut
nepm.org
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as Connecticut children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
hk-now.com
January 2023 Hours of Operation at Haddam Senior Center
(January 6, 2023) — The Haddam Senior Center announces the following hours of operation for the month of January, 2023:. January 9th – January 20th (Monday, Tuesday & Thursday) January 9th: CLOSED. January 10th: CLOSED. January 11th: MEET & GREET with the new Senior Center Activities Coordinator from...
hk-now.com
Open House at Killingworth Library January 21st
(January 5, 2023) — Killingworth Library will host an Open House on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. (The snow date is January 28th). Many changes have taken place at the Library and guests are invited to meet new friends and hear more about the Library’s vision for the future. Light refreshments will be served.
hk-now.com
Winter Woolies Returns to the Thankful Arnold House
Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Executive Director, Haddam Historical Society. (January 6, 2023) — Do you have a knitting or needlework project that has been sitting around waiting for you to finish it? Join Beth Hartke for “Winter Woolies,” a knitting circle at the Thankful Arnold House Museum, 14 Hayden Hill Road in Haddam on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. You can work on that neglected piece or start a new one and enjoy the company of others with no modern-day intrusions. Registration is required, since space is limited. Admission is free.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
'Dream Come True': New London County Girl Returns To School In Fire Truck After Cancer Battle
A Connecticut fire engine company helped make a young girl's dream come true this week. Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, located in New London County, announced that a child named Meghana missed a full academic year while battling brain cancer, and she was set to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Welcoming The First Berkshire Babies In 2023
How about some good news to pass along? We enjoy bringing you uplifting moments in our articles and this one is no exception to the rule. Congratulations to the first babies that were born locally here in Berkshires, a great way to start off 2023 if you ask me. Locally,...
hk-now.com
Letter to the Editor: Haddam P&Z Failed Us Again
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received January 6, 2023. The Haddam Planning & Zoning Commission has failed us once again. On January 5, 2023,...
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
Snow in hill towns causes slippery roads, school cancellations
22News traveled to Huntington where it was a winter wonderland with lots of fluffy snow coating the streets and trees.
Applications available for affordable home in Hampden County from Habitat for Humanity
Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a home for sale in Hampden County.
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut wedding expo comes to Hartford Jan. 7 and 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brides-to-be will have an opportunity to shop for the big day at the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Connecticut Convention Center. The event, organized by Jenks Productions, is the largest bridal and...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Noah!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Dachshund/Terrier mix named Noah. The good-natured pup, with brown eyes and a multi-colored coat, is the perfect size companion; he loves exploring and quickly learning how to be comforting. Noah looks forward to using...
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Dog Park Is Open, Formalities & Finishing Touches Scheduled For The Spring
SEYMOUR – Man’s best friend has a new place to frolic after the unofficial opening of the town’s dog park at Sochrin’s Pond on Moss Avenue. The town won’t formally celebrate the grand opening until spring because there is still more work to be done. But the area has been fenced in, with separate areas for both small and big dogs.
Mixed reactions from public after Hartford PD releases video of recruits walking through the city
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a mixed reaction from the community after the Hartford Police Department released a video on Twitter that showed recruits walking down Park Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. It was posted last Thursday and now has more than 55,000 views. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the police department […]
