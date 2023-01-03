Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Executive Director, Haddam Historical Society. (January 6, 2023) — Do you have a knitting or needlework project that has been sitting around waiting for you to finish it? Join Beth Hartke for “Winter Woolies,” a knitting circle at the Thankful Arnold House Museum, 14 Hayden Hill Road in Haddam on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. You can work on that neglected piece or start a new one and enjoy the company of others with no modern-day intrusions. Registration is required, since space is limited. Admission is free.

