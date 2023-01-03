Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfirnews.com
Its a beagle reunion at Highland Dog park tomorrow
Call it a “beagle reunion” – the 100-plus beagles rescued by Angels of Assisi from the Envigo lab facility last summer and placed with local families are invited to a get-together at the Highland Dog Park in Roanoke tomorrow afternoon. Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neill also sees it as a support system for the beagle families. That beagle reunion and “celebration” as O’Neill puts it, starts at 1-pm tomorrow at the Highland Dog Park:
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg residents “Chase the Chill” with handmade winter wear
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than 1,000 winter items were donated for the annual “Chase the Chill” event on Thursday, in Lynchburg. Locals knit and crochet throughout the year to create hats, scarves, and mittens for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth. There were different locations where people in need could find the items. One spot was outside the Lynchburg Public Library.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
WSLS
Girl Scout Cookies return to the Roanoke Valley
It’s the day lots of people wait for all year – Girl Scout Cookies have officially arrived here in the Roanoke Valley. People sorted through a little over 4,000 cookies that arrived on Thursday morning. [YUM! Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor]. Nikki Williams with the Girl Scouts...
wfxrtv.com
Chance Harman Classic returns to Floyd County
FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) – The 16th annual Chance Harman Classic made it’s return in the new year this week. High school basketball teams from throughout the region participated in the two-day event. The classic along with the Chance Harman Memorial Fund promotes pediatric cancer awareness.
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center has event-filled January planned
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
New Year, New Baby! Danville’s first baby of 2023 born
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A bundle of joy brings in the new year as the first baby born at Sovah Health’s Women’s Center in Danville for 2023. At six pounds and six ounces, Ke’Naja was born at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 1. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!” said […]
pmg-va.com
TCRH welcomes first baby of 2023
Twin County Regional Healthcare is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, baby Eleanor was born to Sarah and Tyller on Jan. 3 at 11:51 a.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County mourns loss of volunteer firefighter
Firefighters across Bedford County are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who was found dead in a pond on Friday night, Dec. 30. On behalf of Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Big Island Volunteer Fire Company released the name of the firefighter as Lt. Melvin “Mel” Nowlin.
wfxrtv.com
A look back at 2022 overdose rates
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The year 2022 saw about a six percent rise in overdoses, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The reports count emergency department visits for unintentional overdoses. Experts say the increase comes down to a variety of factors, but a major one is...
wfxrtv.com
Fish of a Lifetime
Outdoors Bound takes us to the lower Chesapeake Bay during the trophy striped bass season to catch the fish of a lifetime!. Outdoors Bound takes us to the lower Chesapeake Bay during the trophy striped bass season to catch the fish of a lifetime!. Great Wilderness Brewing Company is making...
WDBJ7.com
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
WSET
A rare sight in the morning sky -- Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds explained
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever seen clouds with a wave-like appearance? Todd Derrenbacker sent this photo to WSET, saying their daughter photo snapped the picture in Lynchburg Wednesday morning of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. If you ever see these clouds for yourself, it will most likely be close to...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wfxrtv.com
Great Wilderness Brewing Company is making its way to the Town of Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– A new business is brewing some excitement for the Town of Pulaski, and it’s on tap to be the first brewery. After more than a decade on the marketing side of the brewing industry, “Great Wilderness Brewing Company” creator Scot Rockafellow has been working with craft breweries across the world.
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.
