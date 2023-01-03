ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game

The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

‘Love You Boys': Damar Hamlin Talks to Teammates After Breathing Tube Removed

Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime.
NBC Miami

Tee Higgins ‘in a Good Place' After Hearing About Damar Hamlin Waking Up

Tee Higgins 'in a good place' after hearing about Damar Hamlin waking up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Doctors say Damar Hamlin is showing “substantial improvement” since the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety fell into critical condition following a tackle on Monday night. This not only brings fellow...
CINCINNATI, OH
AOL Corp

Bengals WR Tee Higgins opens up for first time since Damar Hamlin play; Josh Allen comes to his defense

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s mother contacted him Thursday morning to give updates about her son’s condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

Explaining the NFL Playoff Seeding Tiebreakers and How They Work

Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa...
WNCT

Rozier, record 1st quarter lead Hornets past Bucks 138-109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver in 2019. It […]
MILWAUKEE, WI

