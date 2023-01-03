Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd speak for first time since Monday's game
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. In the latest update, University of Cincinnati doctors shared that Hamlin is slowly waking up and communicating, even asking via a...
NFL announcement of Bills-Bengals cancellation clinches AFC North title for Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bengals might not get to fully enjoy the benefits of being AFC North champions because - as The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reported - a loss to the Ravens might mean a coin toss forces the Bengals to go on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Nevertheless, the...
Adam Schefter breaks down how NFL could move on with Bills-Bengals not resumed
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke down how the league could move on with its remaining schedule and the playoffs if the Bills-Bengals game is not resumed.
Report: NFL Makes Decision On Postponed Bengals-Bills Game
The playoff solution is still a mystery.
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Damar Hamlin Honored With Jersey Patches, Other Tributes for Week 18
Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend. All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but...
‘Love You Boys': Damar Hamlin Talks to Teammates After Breathing Tube Removed
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime.
Tee Higgins ‘in a Good Place' After Hearing About Damar Hamlin Waking Up
Tee Higgins 'in a good place' after hearing about Damar Hamlin waking up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Doctors say Damar Hamlin is showing “substantial improvement” since the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety fell into critical condition following a tackle on Monday night. This not only brings fellow...
Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis in Intensive Care After Saving Kids From Drowning
Report: Peyton Hillis in Intensive Care After Saving Kids From Drowning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peyton Hillis reportedly is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning. The former NFL running back was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the incident, according to NBC affiliate KNWA...
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins opens up for first time since Damar Hamlin play; Josh Allen comes to his defense
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s mother contacted him Thursday morning to give updates about her son’s condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Explaining the NFL Playoff Seeding Tiebreakers and How They Work
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa...
Bengals' Zac Taylor hits NFL for AFC playoff seeding solution
To say the Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor are not thrilled with the NFL would be an understatement. Under the league’s proposed AFC playoff seeding rules this year, the Bengals could lose out on a chance to host a playoff game in the wild card round despite winning the AFC North — via coin flip.
Indy declines to host AFC Championship Game due to schedule conflict
The City of Indianapolis will not be the neutral site for the NFL's upcoming AFC Championship game later this month.
Bengals-Bills an unprecedented moment in NFL history
What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history. The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But...
