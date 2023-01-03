BOSTON (MARE) - Grady is a sweet boy with a great sense of humor who describes himself as very smart and outgoing. Grady enjoys playing video games, watching movies, reading graphic novels and anime. He would like to be an EMT when he is older because he wants to help people in need. Grady loves to receive praise and positive attention. He is also quick to praise others for their work. Grady hopes to one day be able to earn his own money and be able to spend it! Grady is currently in 8th grade and he enjoys school and his...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO