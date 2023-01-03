Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Made QB Decision For Week 18: Report
Here is the latest update on the starting quarterback situation of the Washington Commanders.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
CNBC
Washington D.C. is the 'loneliest city' in America—see which other cities made the list
Typing "one-bedroom" into Zillow after a lifetime of living with family, and probably a few cycles of roommates, can feel like an accomplishment. And it should: being able to pay rent and bills without needing another person to shoulder some cost, by many people's metric, is a signal of success.
insideradio.com
Michelle Basch and John Aaron New Morning Anchors For WTOP Washington.
Hubbard Radio news WTOP-FM Washington, DC (103.5) begins the new year with a new morning anchor team (5-10am) comprised of station veterans Michelle Basch and John Aaron. The pair succeeds Bruce Alan and Joan Jones, who exited the station at the end of the year after accepting contract buyouts. “Michelle...
Howard University Finds Formula for Success in Local Talent
When Kenneth Blakeney accepted the position of head men's basketball coach at Howard University in 2019, one of his promises was that he would take full advantage of recruiting local prospects in the talent-rich DMV area. The post Howard University Finds Formula for Success in Local Talent appeared first on The Washington Informer.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.5: Two four-star Maryland football signees play in Under Armour All-America Game
Maryland football four-star signees Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The Under Armour All-America game allows the nation's top college football recruits to go head-to-head against each other before beginning their collegiate careers. Walker is one of the Terps’ biggest names in...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
casualhoya.com
LEE REED: Georgetown Director of Athletics Issues Statement to AP
It’s not often fans hear much from the Georgetown Hoyas, so when it does occur, it’s often newsworthy. With Patrick Ewing’s squad receiving 24 straight losses from BIG EAST teams and a losing streak against the last 29 high-major opponents, the Associated Press reached out to Georgetown Athletics for comment.
fox5dc.com
DC's new attorney general talks juvenile crime, zoning decisions and Washington Commanders investigations
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The new D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb was sworn in on Monday, and FOX 5 got a chance to sit down one-on-one with him to learn more about his plans to address juvenile crime in the District and protect Washingtonian's wallets. Former AG Karl Racine...
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Federal judge throws out lawsuit against Metro gun ban in DC
A judge from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied hearing a case seeking to overturn gun bans on public transportation in DC. Following local jurisdictions’ laws, carrying guns on Metro is permitted in Virginia but not in D.C. or Maryland. (Martin Austermuhle / DCist)
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
D.C. Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results
Trevor Schakohl on January 5, 2023 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Authorities in Washington, DC, launched a task force six months ago in an effort to reduce violence in multiple nightlife centers. As a result, violent crime in those areas has decreased. During the month of June, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Nightlife Task Force, led by the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), would be addressing busy nightlife corridors on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to police and Department of Transportation personnel, the task force includes firefighters, emergency services personnel, and alcohol regulators, The post D.C. Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
WUSA
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
