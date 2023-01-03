ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
insideradio.com

Michelle Basch and John Aaron New Morning Anchors For WTOP Washington.

Hubbard Radio news WTOP-FM Washington, DC (103.5) begins the new year with a new morning anchor team (5-10am) comprised of station veterans Michelle Basch and John Aaron. The pair succeeds Bruce Alan and Joan Jones, who exited the station at the end of the year after accepting contract buyouts. “Michelle...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out

The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
casualhoya.com

LEE REED: Georgetown Director of Athletics Issues Statement to AP

It’s not often fans hear much from the Georgetown Hoyas, so when it does occur, it’s often newsworthy. With Patrick Ewing’s squad receiving 24 straight losses from BIG EAST teams and a losing streak against the last 29 high-major opponents, the Associated Press reached out to Georgetown Athletics for comment.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results

Trevor Schakohl on January 5, 2023 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Authorities in Washington, DC, launched a task force six months ago in an effort to reduce violence in multiple nightlife centers. As a result, violent crime in those areas has decreased. During the month of June, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Nightlife Task Force, led by the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), would be addressing busy nightlife corridors on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to police and Department of Transportation personnel, the task force includes firefighters, emergency services personnel, and alcohol regulators, The post D.C. Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021

Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy