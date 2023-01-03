Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered by Providence police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle with two children inside was stolen Monday night in Providence, but police said it was found a short time later.

According to Providence police, the vehicle was taken around 8:30 p.m. Monday after it was left running outside a store on Pocasset Avenue.

Police searched the area and said they located the vehicle abandoned at the corner of Dresser and Flower streets, with both children safe inside. Police said they appeared to be unharmed.

The driver was gone by the time officers arrived, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

