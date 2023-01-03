ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered by Providence police

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vsbrp_0k29jn0c00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle with two children inside was stolen Monday night in Providence, but police said it was found a short time later.

According to Providence police, the vehicle was taken around 8:30 p.m. Monday after it was left running outside a store on Pocasset Avenue.

Police searched the area and said they located the vehicle abandoned at the corner of Dresser and Flower streets, with both children safe inside. Police said they appeared to be unharmed.

The driver was gone by the time officers arrived, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

2024votered
3d ago

STOP LEAVING YOUR KIDS IN THE CAR!! this isn’t the 80s you can’t leave your kids alone in the car anymore

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence Police investigating overnight shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Person shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy