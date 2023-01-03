Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
butlerradio.com
Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements
A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Tarentum Bridge potholes need attention
Being that the New Kensington Bridge will be closed to traffic for a considerable amount of time in the near future, the Tarentum Bridge will be experiencing more traffic than usual. The potholes on the New Kensington and Tarentum sides of the bridge are in dire need of being repaired (in the correct manner) to handle this everyday traffic. This problem has been an ongoing issue for some time now, and I am sure that someone’s car has been damaged by this negligence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: A missed opportunity to right-size Pittsburgh Regional Transit
What can the public reasonably conclude when one of the very remedies required to help right-size the badly bloated, too-expensive and ridership-bereft Pittsburgh Regional Transit system yet again is contractually excluded from a new and too-lengthy labor agreement?. That major policy changes are necessary to rein in the mass-transit agency...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 6, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Library announces annual Quilt Show. Community Library of Allegheny Valley...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
Westmoreland County proposes plan to help people experiencing homelessness
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County leaders are proposing a new plan to help people experiencing homelessness. The multi-part proposal is to help those at risk of homelessness, and those trying to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. It is also a way to help families who've fallen into a situation where they don't have a roof over their heads.County officials say this will all be paid for by a federal program called the HOME-American Rescue Plan, established in April 2021. According to County Commissioners Chair Sean Kertes, it's not just about combating homelessness. It's about giving people tools to lift themselves up."Mental health services, transportation costs, case management service, substance abuse," he said. "Help individuals directly. Help get individuals to get off the street and get them set up to be successful in life in the future."if all goes as planned, the facilities and programs will be available by 2024.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Grassroots nonprofits feed those in need each week at Greensburg, Jeannette churches
A special service takes place Thursday evenings at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Greensburg. People who drive or walk to the church are collectively served with more than 200 free meals to go — through the efforts of a local nonprofit, with support from businesses, volunteers and donors. “We...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
wtae.com
Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
explore venango
Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment
MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
One of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania after a pandemic-year hiatus. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd. It is its sixth installment at the center....
2 injured, 5 cars struck after shooting in Pa. township: report
A shooting Thursday afternoon in western Pa. left one motorist hospitalized and another injured, according to a story from TribLive. As a result of the crash, McKnight Road in Ross Township, Allegheny County, was closed for two hours. Initially, Ross Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp said there was an exchange of...
Comments / 0