Plum, PA

butlerradio.com

PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project

PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements

A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning

Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Tarentum Bridge potholes need attention

Being that the New Kensington Bridge will be closed to traffic for a considerable amount of time in the near future, the Tarentum Bridge will be experiencing more traffic than usual. The potholes on the New Kensington and Tarentum sides of the bridge are in dire need of being repaired (in the correct manner) to handle this everyday traffic. This problem has been an ongoing issue for some time now, and I am sure that someone’s car has been damaged by this negligence.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: A missed opportunity to right-size Pittsburgh Regional Transit

What can the public reasonably conclude when one of the very remedies required to help right-size the badly bloated, too-expensive and ridership-bereft Pittsburgh Regional Transit system yet again is contractually excluded from a new and too-lengthy labor agreement?. That major policy changes are necessary to rein in the mass-transit agency...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 6, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Library announces annual Quilt Show. Community Library of Allegheny Valley...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County proposes plan to help people experiencing homelessness

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County leaders are proposing a new plan to help people experiencing homelessness. The multi-part proposal is to help those at risk of homelessness, and those trying to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. It is also a way to help families who've fallen into a situation where they don't have a roof over their heads.County officials say this will all be paid for by a federal program called the HOME-American Rescue Plan, established in April 2021. According to County Commissioners Chair Sean Kertes, it's not just about combating homelessness. It's about giving people tools to lift themselves up."Mental health services, transportation costs, case management service, substance abuse," he said. "Help individuals directly. Help get individuals to get off the street and get them set up to be successful in life in the future."if all goes as planned, the facilities and programs will be available by 2024.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Evan Crosby

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment

MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

