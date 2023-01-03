ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Which West Virginia cities are worst at keeping New Year's resolutions?

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities were ranked among the worst places in the United States for keeping New Year’s resolutions, a recent WalletHub study found.

WalletHub stated that someone’s success in keeping resolutions may depend on where they live. This means a lack of healthy options and financial opportunities in cities can hinder residents’ motivation for self-improvement.

WalletHub analyzed places where Americans are most and least likely to keep their 2023 goals, stemming from the most popular and commonly broken resolutions. The study ranked over 180 cities on their self-improvement opportunities like exercise options, rent affordability, income growth, quality of local schools and more.

WalletHub concluded that Charleston and Huntington are some of the worst U.S. cities for keeping New Year’s goals. Below is a table with WalletHub’s findings.

City Overall Rank Total Score Health Resolutions Financial Resolutions School & Work Resolutions Bad-Habit Resolutions Relationship Resolutions
Charleston 164 45.42 174 57 43 173 160
Huntington 178 40.29 175 170 96 182 129
NOTE: A lower rank/score represents the best conditions in a category, whereas a higher number means the worst conditions.
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

Background: In this study, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus the two of the most populated cities of each state. Data was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, Council for Community and Economic Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wedding Report, County Health Rankings, Yelp, Numbeo, TransUnion, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, GreatSchools, Corporation for National and Community Service, National Council on Problem Gambling, Indeed, Chmura Economics & Analytics, ManpowerGroup, Google Ads, Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, TripAdvisor, The Trust for Public Land, Gallup-Sharecare, and WalletHub research.

To view WalletHub’s full report, click here .

