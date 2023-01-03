A Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from Subway, according to KIMT. 53 year old Jacqueline Miller was employed at the fast food restaurant and was tasked with depositing the cash into the bank on a regular basis. All of the restaurant’s cash for October and part of the cash for November went missing, however. When confronted about this Miller allegedly said she had the money and was going to deposit it, but that never happened. Miller has been charged with first degree Theft.

