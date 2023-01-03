Read full article on original website
KIMT
First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
KGLO News
Mason City police continue to investigate convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — Police are continuing their investigation of a convenience store robbery in Mason City on Tuesday night. The Mason City Police Department says they responded to the Casey’s at 814 North Federal at 9:39 PM on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
KIMT
More details released on shooting of man in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
KGLO News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
KIMT
Cerro Gordo County collision seriously injures one driver
ROCKWELL, Iowa – One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday collision in Cerro Gordo County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:15 pm at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th Street. Deputies say Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was driving west and Tylar Runge, 24 of Mason City, was southbound when they crashed.
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KAAL-TV
Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
steeledodgenews.com
County funds deputy for drug unit
While the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) deals with drug crimes, Commander Ben Johnson says the name isn’t entirely accurate. “It’s targeting violent crime,” he told Steele County commissioners last week. The unit currently has five investigators, with approval for a sixth, and serves Steele, Freeborn,...
KIMT
Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The driver was hurt when a semi went out of control Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Naser Mojtabaei Pour, 39 of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch around 10:47 am. The State Patrol says Pour suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
KIMT
Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
kchanews.com
Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County
An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
kwayradio.com
Woman Accused of Stealing from Subway
A Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from Subway, according to KIMT. 53 year old Jacqueline Miller was employed at the fast food restaurant and was tasked with depositing the cash into the bank on a regular basis. All of the restaurant’s cash for October and part of the cash for November went missing, however. When confronted about this Miller allegedly said she had the money and was going to deposit it, but that never happened. Miller has been charged with first degree Theft.
KIMT
Court docs: Austin man accused of hitting, killing woman with vehicle claimed he hit a deer
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man accused of striking and killing a woman on Dec. 30 told family members that damage to his vehicle was caused by hitting a deer. Darin Finley, 35, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in the death of Melissa Rack, 41, of Austin.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
KIMT
Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
KCRG.com
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
