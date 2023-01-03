ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Cool temperatures expected in North Texas following a warm start to the new year

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cool temperatures return to North Texas this week after a balmy start to the new year that saw highs in the 70s .

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported a high of 78 degrees on New Year’s Day, an increase from last year’s high which was 73 . New Year’s Day 2023 had a 22 degree increase from normal values which average 56 degrees based on data collected over 30 years, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Highs on Tuesday are forecast for the upper 60s with winds reaching 10-15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service . Tuesday’s temperature will dip to the 40s at night.

Wednesday and Thursday have highs forecast for the lower 60s with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, respectively.

Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to range in the upper to mid 60s. Saturday night will have cooler lows around 40.

Sunday and Monday have a 20% chance of showers with highs forecast in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night lows are forecast to be in the upper 30s.

