Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Volunteer opportunity: Clean up Sierra Vista
Organizers say participants will receive a free Sierra Vista volunteer t-shirt, and will be provided trash bags and gloves to use as they clean.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
KOLD-TV
I-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road closed due to fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Department of Public Safety one person is dead and four other people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 270 near Wilmot Road, according to the Arizona...
PCSD: Critical injury pedestrian wreck closes eastbound Ina Road Thursday
According to the department, eastbound Ina was shut down between North La Oesta Avenue and Oracle Road.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny conditions to finish out the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected into early next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday mainly north of Tucson along with cooler temperatures areawide on Wednesday. This will be followed by warm and dry conditions again Thursday into Saturday.
48-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on Craycroft Wednesday
Tucson police say Daniel Xavier Berjac was on foot when a 2020 Toyota Highlander hit and killed him near Craycroft Road and Silver Street at 8:30 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building near Ina and Thornydale Roads on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5. According to Northwest firefighters, the person who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Egg prices going up due to shortage caused by avian flu
The owner of Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market is seeing the price of eggs go up. Meanwhile, the executive director of Felicia's Farm is preparing for an outbreak of avian flu.
Tucson Police investigate deadly pedestrian near Grant Road
Officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Grant Road.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weekend weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures will climb back above normal this weekend! Cloud cover will clear quickly Saturday morning, with more sunshine returning midday through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday with conditions staying dry. Highs in the lower 70s will take us through...
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are working to identify the suspect in a string of robberies that took place last October. Authorities say they were sent around 9 p.m. Oct. 26, to the Chase Bank at East River Road and North Campbell Avenue after an armed suspect approached a victim after they had used an ATM and demanded money.
Firetruck Brewing opens new pizza restaurant in Tucson
Firetruck Brewing Company got its start in 2012 when three Tucson-area firefighters began brewing beer in their garage. Now, the company is opening a new pizza place on Kolb Road in Tucson.
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town
Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
Suspect runs away from shooting near Irvington Road
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting near Palo Verde Road and I-10. The incident occurred around 2 p.m.
Bobcat attacks Saddlebrooke man at his home
A Saddlebrooke man is receiving treatment for rabies after an encounter with a bobcat left him injured just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, say Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
Yuri's hidden gravel gems: Patagonia's mine and wine country
In this series of articles, Yuri Hauswald (hesitantly) shares his favorites hidden gems of gravel
realestatedaily-news.com
Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Police officers, suspect named in a deadly shooting
The Tucson Police Department has identified a man shot and killed by officers on Dec. 7 as Kevin James Wallace, 34. On Dec. 27, the department also named the officers involved in the shooting: Sgt. Nicolo A. Solarino, a seven-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department; officer Vicente Valenzuela, a four-year veteran; and lead police officer Rudolpho Tomas Gallego, a five-year veteran.
Comments / 2