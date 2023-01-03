ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground

Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road closed due to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Department of Public Safety one person is dead and four other people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 270 near Wilmot Road, according to the Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny conditions to finish out the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected into early next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday mainly north of Tucson along with cooler temperatures areawide on Wednesday. This will be followed by warm and dry conditions again Thursday into Saturday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building near Ina and Thornydale Roads on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5. According to Northwest firefighters, the person who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weekend weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures will climb back above normal this weekend! Cloud cover will clear quickly Saturday morning, with more sunshine returning midday through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday with conditions staying dry. Highs in the lower 70s will take us through...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are working to identify the suspect in a string of robberies that took place last October. Authorities say they were sent around 9 p.m. Oct. 26, to the Chase Bank at East River Road and North Campbell Avenue after an armed suspect approached a victim after they had used an ATM and demanded money.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town

Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Police officers, suspect named in a deadly shooting

The Tucson Police Department has identified a man shot and killed by officers on Dec. 7 as Kevin James Wallace, 34. On Dec. 27, the department also named the officers involved in the shooting: Sgt. Nicolo A. Solarino, a seven-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department; officer Vicente Valenzuela, a four-year veteran; and lead police officer Rudolpho Tomas Gallego, a five-year veteran.
TUCSON, AZ

