Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations
The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Landing Spots for Top Starting Pitcher on Trade Market
Entering this offseason, the Dodgers desperately needed to make a move in the starting rotation. Between Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May, they were putting their trust in three injury-prone players to carry the load. That's why, it made a ton of sense with they went out and added...
Why Yankees’ new, expensive weapon is ‘special’
Ex-Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin faced Carlos Rodon in the majors and has watched from afar as a YES Network analyst. “I think this guy Carlos is special,” Maybin said on the “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Want to...
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
2 Potential Trades The Yankees Should Try To Make
The New York Yankees have an improved roster in comparison to what they fielded in the 2022 playoffs. Frankie Montas should be better, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio should return to the active roster, and they re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. They also signed free agents Tommy Kahnle and...
MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star
Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals His All-Time Favorite Teammate
Chris Taylor told Access Dodgers that former L.A. infielder Chase Utley is his favorite teammate of all time, which makes perfect sense.
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Harrison Bader’s reaction to Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds’ trade interest
Pittsburgh Pirates’ OF Bryan Reynolds has reportedly drawn the New York Yankees’ interest. But the Yankees already have a centerfielder in Harrison Bader, who they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2022 season. Bader recently addressed New York’s rumored interested in Reynolds, who requested a trade from the Pirates earlier in the offseason. […] The post Harrison Bader’s reaction to Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds’ trade interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Free Agent Reliever Agrees To Deal With Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have made a move to keep left-handed relief pitcher Brad Wieck with the team. However, the deal for the 31-year-old pitcher isn’t a major league contract. Wieck, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, is getting a minor league deal instead. The deal is a two-year...
Blue Jays Claim Reliever From Yankees Off Waivers
Toronto snagged this right-hander from New York on Thursday, a reliever that could've played a role in the Yankees' bullpen this year
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
New Yankees Executive Reveals Why He Took The Job
The New York Yankees made two major front office hires this week. First, they secured the smarts of former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean; and then they brought in former Montreal Expos and New York Mets decision-maker Omar Minaya as advisors. Evidently, they want to surround general manager...
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
