Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations

The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Huge Carlos Correa update revealed

A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

2 Potential Trades The Yankees Should Try To Make

The New York Yankees have an improved roster in comparison to what they fielded in the 2022 playoffs. Frankie Montas should be better, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio should return to the active roster, and they re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. They also signed free agents Tommy Kahnle and...
thecomeback.com

MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star

Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Harrison Bader’s reaction to Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds’ trade interest

Pittsburgh Pirates’ OF Bryan Reynolds has reportedly drawn the New York Yankees’ interest. But the Yankees already have a centerfielder in Harrison Bader, who they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2022 season. Bader recently addressed New York’s rumored interested in Reynolds, who requested a trade from the Pirates earlier in the offseason. […] The post Harrison Bader’s reaction to Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds’ trade interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension

It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Free Agent Reliever Agrees To Deal With Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have made a move to keep left-handed relief pitcher Brad Wieck with the team. However, the deal for the 31-year-old pitcher isn’t a major league contract. Wieck, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, is getting a minor league deal instead. The deal is a two-year...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

New Yankees Executive Reveals Why He Took The Job

The New York Yankees made two major front office hires this week. First, they secured the smarts of former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean; and then they brought in former Montreal Expos and New York Mets decision-maker Omar Minaya as advisors. Evidently, they want to surround general manager...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
