California State

foxnebraska.com

Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
CAMBRIA, CA
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
UTAH STATE
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE

