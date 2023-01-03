Read full article on original website
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
Video shows man tossing dog over cell tower fence in California
"It’s a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop.”
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What we know about the 6 people who died in Northern California storms this week
Two major storms have pummeled California over the past week and led to at least six deaths. The first storm began New Year’s Eve, causing floods and toppling trees; the second storm began Wednesday and caused serious damage in the Bay Area. Here’s what we know about the six...
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens Multiple California Counties, Prompts Evacuations
Residents are being told to leave before it gets bad.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
Gephardt Daily
Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
Relentless storm train resulting in eye-popping rain, snow totals in California
The recent bout of stormy weather in California over the last two weeks, driven by a persistent flow of moisture off the Pacific Ocean, is leaving its mark in the record books, and there is more ahead in the coming days and weeks, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Rainiest period since...
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
California Governor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Powerful Bomb Cyclone
These counties will see the most rain.
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
FOX 28 Spokane
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides.
