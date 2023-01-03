ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Save $500 a Month in 2023

Did you know that if you save $500 each month, you'll end the year with $6,000 in savings? This substantial amount of money can be put toward IRA contributions, paying off credit card debt or other...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
AOL Corp

2023 Social Security: 6 numbers you need to know

If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why. Important:. Keep in mind that every Social Security rule...
CNET

Online Banks Offer Higher Savings Rates. What to Consider Before You Switch

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. All the interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in 2022 have added up to a significant increase in rates on deposit accounts like savings, CDs and money market accounts, but mostly from online banks.
Fortune

CD ladder: What it is and how to build one

If rates continue rising, you can reinvest the money from shorter-term CDs into new accounts to lock in higher APYs. This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. A CD ladder is a savings strategy where you invest in several certificates of deposit with staggered maturities to take advantage of higher rates on longer-term CDs, while still keeping some of your funds accessible in the near term.
