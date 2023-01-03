Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
WNYT
State comptroller says office got $48 million from unused gift cards
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is urging New Yorkers to spend gifts cards you may have received for Christmas. DiNapoli says unused balances can eventually be turned over to his Office of Unclaimed Funds. They took in a new record of $48 million from them in 2022. However, you...
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
theexaminernews.com
Sales Tax Suspended on Home Energy Costs in Westchester
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reminding residents to check their heating bill almost a month into his initiative to suspend sales tax collection on home energy costs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for...
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 30, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt in Passaic County. The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?
McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
Unclaimed Funds In New York, Here’s How to Get Your Share of $17 Billion
New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money! The State is paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars to residents every day. Seems too good to be true but it's not. In 2022 approximately $400 million was returned to New Yorkers. Yes, returned because...it's your money. As much...
wdkx.com
Does NYS Have Your Money? $17 Billion Unclaimed Funds
Thomas DiNapoli, from the New York State Comptroller’s Office says more than 46 million unclaimed funds accounts with a value of more than $17 billion. You can search the state’s database for yourself to find out if you’re owed any unclaimed money. You can also call 1-800-221-9311.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New York
If you like saving money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New York to make it even more convenient to shop on a budget.
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
theexaminernews.com
Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains
Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000
EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos.
Hot 99.1
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
