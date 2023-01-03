ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

WNYT

State comptroller says office got $48 million from unused gift cards

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is urging New Yorkers to spend gifts cards you may have received for Christmas. DiNapoli says unused balances can eventually be turned over to his Office of Unclaimed Funds. They took in a new record of $48 million from them in 2022. However, you...
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theexaminernews.com

Sales Tax Suspended on Home Energy Costs in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reminding residents to check their heating bill almost a month into his initiative to suspend sales tax collection on home energy costs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Ty D.

McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?

McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
wdkx.com

Does NYS Have Your Money? $17 Billion Unclaimed Funds

Thomas DiNapoli, from the New York State Comptroller’s Office says more than 46 million unclaimed funds accounts with a value of more than $17 billion. You can search the state’s database for yourself to find out if you’re owed any unclaimed money. You can also call 1-800-221-9311.
theexaminernews.com

Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains

Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
EASTCHESTER, NY
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY

