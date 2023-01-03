ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Watercrest, Harbert Complete 98-Unit Community in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II have completed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care. The community features 76 assisted living units and 22 memory care units in Richmond. EMJ Corp. was the builder, while Trustmark Bank provided financing.
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Why should it cost $2.5 million to lower the speed limit 5 mph in Richmond?

After a driver killed Aajah Rosemond while she was walking home from school in 2020, her family vowed that Richmond’s attitude toward speeding must change. Taking up the concerns of her constituents, Delegate Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) sponsored legislation 2021 to allow localities to lower speed limits on residential roads and commercial corridors below the state minimum of 25 miles per hour. Since the bill passed, however, plans to lower Richmond’s default speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph have stalled.
RICHMOND, VA
Builder

LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Richmond Market

LGI Homes has announced further expansion into the Richmond, Virginia, market with the opening of its newest community, The Meadows at Prince George. The builder has unveiled a new collection of one- and two-story, single-family homes. The four floor plans range in size from 1,506 to 2,358 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these homes showcase open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms, game rooms, flex rooms, and front yard landscaping.
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond

Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

RHHD to provide COVID-19 tests, masks Jan. 4

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will distribute free COVID-19 self-swab PCR home tests and N95 masks during a walk-up event Jan. 4 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

Happy New Year! Whether you’re working on resolutions, extending the holiday season or looking to learn something new, there’s plenty to keep you busy around RVA this week. Enjoy!. Schooling Richmond. Inequities in education will be the subject of a discussion Jan. 3 as part of The Valentine...
RICHMOND, VA
vccs.edu

Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges

RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy