Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Watercrest, Harbert Complete 98-Unit Community in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II have completed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care. The community features 76 assisted living units and 22 memory care units in Richmond. EMJ Corp. was the builder, while Trustmark Bank provided financing.
ggwash.org
Why should it cost $2.5 million to lower the speed limit 5 mph in Richmond?
After a driver killed Aajah Rosemond while she was walking home from school in 2020, her family vowed that Richmond’s attitude toward speeding must change. Taking up the concerns of her constituents, Delegate Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) sponsored legislation 2021 to allow localities to lower speed limits on residential roads and commercial corridors below the state minimum of 25 miles per hour. Since the bill passed, however, plans to lower Richmond’s default speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph have stalled.
Builder
LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Richmond Market
LGI Homes has announced further expansion into the Richmond, Virginia, market with the opening of its newest community, The Meadows at Prince George. The builder has unveiled a new collection of one- and two-story, single-family homes. The four floor plans range in size from 1,506 to 2,358 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these homes showcase open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms, game rooms, flex rooms, and front yard landscaping.
rvamag.com
Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond
Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
Operation Ceasefire to begin in Hopewell: 'Our city is in a crisis'
Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield) was invited to speak to Hopewell City Council on Thursday night about Operation Ceasefire.
wvtf.org
Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide
Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia. A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?. The...
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
Homeless families feel left behind as Richmond struggles to open shelters
When an arctic blast hit Central Virginia just before Christmas, Richmond was supposed to have opened four overnight inclement weather shelters. However, it only opened two.
Maymont replaces fallen 150-year-old community-loved tulip poplar
Maymont made the announcement of the 150-year-old tulip poplar's replacement on Facebook at the end of December. Maymont said since the tree was so beloved, having been used in weddings, and as a community focus, the organization wanted to replace it with a tree just as impressive.
60 people left without a place to stay after Chesterfield fire
The Chesterfield Fire Department says 60 people were left without a place to stay after a fire Wednesday evening.
DMV Temporarily Closes East Henrico Location
RHHD to provide COVID-19 tests, masks Jan. 4
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will distribute free COVID-19 self-swab PCR home tests and N95 masks during a walk-up event Jan. 4 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to...
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash
Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC12
Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 20,000 cars rolling through the intersection daily, those living not far from Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road are hopeful the area will be the target of safety improvements. “I’m no expert, but I can just see it’s not quite complete. So I think they need...
Dog left in crate outside Colonial Heights shelter, shelters see increase in abandoned animals
"You made a commitment to this animal, and we understand life changes and situations change, but you need to have a plan that includes your pet," Peters said. "If you lose your housing or if your animal becomes sick, there needs to be a backup. We can't be everyone's backup."
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
Happy New Year! Whether you’re working on resolutions, extending the holiday season or looking to learn something new, there’s plenty to keep you busy around RVA this week. Enjoy!. Schooling Richmond. Inequities in education will be the subject of a discussion Jan. 3 as part of The Valentine...
vccs.edu
Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges
RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
Henrico Police warns residents to be on the lookout for home contractor scam
Henrico Police is warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers posing as home contractors looking to do work on your home.
How this car ended up submerged in Byrd Park lake
Police said the car ended up in the lake around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a woman stopped and attempted to change a tire.
