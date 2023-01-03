Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Lake County Government Seeking Applications for Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director
An announcement from Lake County Government today announced that it is now accepting applications for the new position of Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director (PROS Director). “We are so fortunate in Lake County to have amazing access to public land. Our residents and visitors understand how special our open...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Council To Hear From EDC, Considers Lundberg/Castro Annexation, Zoning, Expanded Civility Invocation
Work Session Begins at 5:00 p.m. with EDC Presentation. The Salida City Council will meet in back-to-back sessions beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 3. Leading off will be a presentation by the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Those interested may attend in person at the Touber Building; City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, “C” Street Entrance, Suite 190.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Public Health Reminds Us About National Radon Awareness Month
With winter upon us, and the rush to plug drafty windows and doors, as well as cracks and crevices, there is a danger that most of us don’t think about, lurking inside our homes. Radon. According to Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH), January is National Radon Awareness Month. By...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Next BV Community Coffee Set for Jan. 11
It’s a new year and once again time for the monthly Buena Vista Community Coffee event, organized by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce. If you crave community … if you want to know what’s going on and meet new people and new businesses — this a way to start the new year right.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida’s Urban Forest
Walking, riding and driving through the streets of Salida, something worth noting is the abundance of trees in our community. Our streets, parks, and trails are made more beautiful with the existence of trees. These trees comprise Salida’s community forest, a vital component of Salida’s ecosystem. Trees provide...
Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town
(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Conviction of Patrick Frazee upheld by Colorado appeals court
The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...
Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Teller County
UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 5:48 p.m. (FLORISSANT, Colo.) — TCSO has released additional information following a news conference in Divide on Thursday. According to TCSO, two people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide incident. The sheriff’s office did not release any more details, but said they would send updated information on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
UPDATE: Missing woman was found and is well
UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/05/2023 6:25 a.m. CCPD said Amanda has been located and is well. They thank the public for their help. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate missing woman in Cañon City WEDNESDAY 01/04/2023 9:52 a.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing […]
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
KRDO
Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
