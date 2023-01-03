ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Council To Hear From EDC, Considers Lundberg/Castro Annexation, Zoning, Expanded Civility Invocation

Work Session Begins at 5:00 p.m. with EDC Presentation. The Salida City Council will meet in back-to-back sessions beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 3. Leading off will be a presentation by the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Those interested may attend in person at the Touber Building; City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, “C” Street Entrance, Suite 190.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Next BV Community Coffee Set for Jan. 11

It’s a new year and once again time for the monthly Buena Vista Community Coffee event, organized by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce. If you crave community … if you want to know what’s going on and meet new people and new businesses — this a way to start the new year right.
BUENA VISTA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida’s Urban Forest

Walking, riding and driving through the streets of Salida, something worth noting is the abundance of trees in our community. Our streets, parks, and trails are made more beautiful with the existence of trees. These trees comprise Salida’s community forest, a vital component of Salida’s ecosystem. Trees provide...
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Conviction of Patrick Frazee upheld by Colorado appeals court

The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Teller County

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 5:48 p.m. (FLORISSANT, Colo.) — TCSO has released additional information following a news conference in Divide on Thursday. According to TCSO, two people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide incident. The sheriff’s office did not release any more details, but said they would send updated information on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Missing woman was found and is well

UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/05/2023 6:25 a.m. CCPD said Amanda has been located and is well. They thank the public for their help. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate missing woman in Cañon City WEDNESDAY 01/04/2023 9:52 a.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing […]
CANON CITY, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
CANON CITY, CO

