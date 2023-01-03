GARDNER—Linda Lou Tyler, 84, lifelong resident of Gardner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home with family at her side. Born Aug. 1, 1938 in Garfield Township, Grundy County, Linda Lou was a daughter of Merlin and Lillian (Brooks) Sorensen. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1956. Linda Lou worked as a secretary for Allison Insurance Agency, which later became Complete Insurance Agency, and went on to retire from Gardner Grade School as their librarian. She was an active member of Church of Hope in Gardner, where she acted as the recording secretary for many years, as well as served as a Deacon and on Session. In addition, she belonged to the Gardner Lions Club and served on the board for the Gardner Archives. Most importantly Linda Lou cherished spending time with her family and loved attending her grandkids school events. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

GARDNER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO