Don’t Let The Wrong One In: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #9
“As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders’ actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?”. Little Monsters...
Preview: Brandon Easton And Hendry Prasetya’s ‘Kamen Rider: Zero-One’ #2
“NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”
New Story Arc: Previewing Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Time Before Time’ #19
“NEW STORY ARC – In the aftermath of her devastating confrontation with The Arcola Institute, Nadia finally reunites with her mother and sister. Was it worth everything she lost to get to this point?. The fourth arc of the hit time travel series kicks off with art by JORGE...
Preview: ‘The Steel Claw: The Cold Trail’ – More From One Of The Strangest British Heroes
Coming soon, more from the hero who needs to electrocute himself to use his powers… ah, the brilliant weirdness of classic Brit comics…. Yes, Louis Crandell is The Steel Claw, the perfect embodiment of all that was so magnificently strange about Brit comics of old. First of all, the...
Your First Look At Brian Herbert And Kevin J. Anderson’s ‘Dune– House Harkonnen’ #1
BOOM! Studios has announced Dune– House Harkonnen #1, the premiere issue of a brand new twelve-issue comic book series expanding the rich mythology of Frank Herbert’s Dune. The second official, NYT Bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted by novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, artist Michael Shelfer, colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.
The True Story Behind Jack And The Beanstalk Revealed In ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #3 Preview
“Continuing the “scorching Swiftian satire of a not-too-distant future” (Broken Frontier), from Mark Russell (SECOND COMING) and Steve Pugh (The Flintstones)! With mercenaries hot on her trail, reporter Shelly Bly finds herself put on trial for her life—in the sad remains of the once-lavish Billionaire Island.”. Billionaire...
Scout Comics Announces ‘We Wicked Ones’ For March 2023
Scout Comics has announced We Wicked Ones, due in march from writer LJ Duey, artist Paulo Mel, colorist Ander Záratenad, letterer crank!. Twenty years ago, the United States government and the superheroes of F.I.R.E. rounded up and burned every known witch alive. Only two young girls survived. All grown...
What If Tarzan Was Predator? Previewing ‘All Against All’ #2
“In the second chapter of ALEX PAKNADEL & CASPAR WIJNGAARD’s gripping new series, the Earth habitat is under military control and is being strip-mined for its genetic riches. Its most fearsome predators are now fair game for a species that can graft their most lethal traits into terrifying biological warsuits.
Stoking The Flames – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #3
“The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime’s alliance started off shaky, but now it seems to have shattered entirely. Batman has imprisoned The Joker in the Batcave, desperate to find answers about both the disappearance of Jim Gordon and the strange, genetically modified humanoid monsters gathering severed heads across Gotham. But when one of these monsters’ tissue samples comes to life, Batman comes face-to-face with a creature even the World’s Greatest Detective doesn’t fully understand, and he may have no choice but to resume his partnership with his greatest enemy.”
Who Are The New Seven Soldiers Of Victory? Previewing ‘Wild C.A.T.s’ #3
The Halo Corporation has introduced their new group of heroes to the world: the Seven Soldiers of Victory are here to save the day! Wait…whaaaaat?!. Wild C.A.T.s #3 is out Tuesday 10th January from DC Comics.
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 4
One of the obvious differences between a movie and a television spin-off is that the TV story has to have so many more layers to it to encompass a lot more screen time. This means more characters, more twists, and in the terms of National Treasure: Edge of History, this means more puzzles and riddles. A lot of times these spin-offs hinge on how well these layers add to the spirit of the franchise rather than bogging it down. These layers begin to show in this week’s Edge of History, and so far, it seems to be leading in the right direction as the drama and suspense begins to ramp up.
Ice, Iced, Baby: Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #10
“THE GORGEOUS, EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES CONTINUES!. With only 48 hours left to unmask his murderer before he drops dead, the pieces are finally falling into place for Christopher Chance. But before he can solve his own killing, he must deal with the consequences of Guy Gardner’s. Enter G’nort and the Green Lantern Corps!”
‘Grootfall’ Launches From Marvel In April 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed a teaser for something called Grootfall, coming next Spring. Stay tuned to Marvel on social media for more teasers about what’s next for the Guardians and be there for the full announcement.
Starman And Warlord Team-Up In ‘Danger Street’ #2 Preview
“After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don’t fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won’t rest until it’s solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they’re willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!”
Adult Animation Revolution: Best Animated Series Of 2022
Despite the turbulence of corporate mergers, mass layoffs, content deletion, and snarky Oscars comments, this was still arguably one of the strongest years in animated storytelling. This list includes several animated TV shows that will no doubt become classics. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows a caveman and...
A Truly Dynamic Duo: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3 taps into some classic sort of energy while tackling the latest story to focus on the various allies and foes of the Splinter Clan as their worlds change greatly during the Rat King’s game. A painful but also beautiful story about found family and the lengths we sometimes have to go to in order to find that place or that person that we can call home.
Image Comics’ ‘Eight Billion Genies’ Issues 1-6 Get Reprints
Hit Image Comics’ series Eight Billion Genies by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne – recently optioned by Amazon Studios for adaptation – is to have all six issues reprinted ahead of the penultimate, extra-length 40 page Eight Billion Genies #7. If you’re getting in on this late,...
A Human Touch: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #8
‘Poison Ivy’ #8 continues to build off its stellar opening story arc, showcasing even deeper character growth and moments for the protagonist as well as those around her. Truly gorgeous energetic ecological horror meets the beauty of humanity without losing any of its edge as a sharp justified finger continues to point at the broken system that plagues our world daily. This is a comic book with a lot to say and everyone needs to be listening to what it has to say.
Advance Review: Espionage Done The Fun Way In `Spy Superb’ #1
This great start to the series takes the notion of “spies like us” to a whole new hilarious level. When a super spy is killed, a Western espionage agency turns to a loser to save the free world. It’s not 007, but it is a ton of fun.
They’ve Come To Bargain: Reviewing ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #3
‘Strange Academy: Finals’ leans into all that has made this magical series such a delight through its two volumes, focusing on the fleshed-out characters that should have a place in the Marvel Universe for many years to come. Despite what many might believe, this series perfectly showcases that teenage character books can work within the Marvel Universe as a whole and is a perfect blueprint for not only more teen-focused books but just well-written character books.
