Related
NFL legend Michael Irvin on Damar Hamlin: 'You may lose a limb, but you never thought you would lose a life'
NFL great Michael Irvin talked about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Tuesday in a radio interview and offered his own perspective on the ordeal.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Deadspin
Surprise! Skip Bayless steps in it (again), this time over Damar Hamlin's injury
In the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a horrific injury that caused an ambulance to be driven to midfield of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Skip Bayless decided it was time to make it about himself. The FS1 talk show host thought it was best on a tweet that included “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.” And it was barely a half-hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field. And a half-hour before the NFL officially suspended play for the evening.
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
nexttv.com
ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Latest news is guaranteed to make Patrick Mahomes very happy
The Kansas City Chiefs need some help, and luckily, it could be on the way against the Las Vegas Raiders, which would be just in time to fix some of the issues we have seen toward the end of the season. This offense has struggled the last five games or...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Look: Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Pick Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac revealed some of her sports picks for 2023 in her latest video. One of those picks involved who will win the Super Bowl, which is set to take place next month. Unsurprisingly, she picked the Philadelphia Eagles, who are considered one of the top favorites right now, to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Look: Erin Andrews' Comment On NFL Coach Is Going Viral
One first-year NFL head coach has already left a big impression on Erin Andrews. On the latest edition of her "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast with Charissa Thompson, Andrews shared that she is "obsessed" with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll's down to earth approach--Andrews mentioned...
Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
tigerdroppings.com
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
NFL MVP Odds: The Winner Has Already Been Decided Based on the Current Betting Market
Patrick Mahomes has basically locked up the NFL MVP award. The post NFL MVP Odds: The Winner Has Already Been Decided Based on the Current Betting Market appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Decision
The NFL has officially released the full schedule for Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Almost all games will take place at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET, except for two on Saturday and one on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders contest will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the night game will be the AFC South title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
NFL Coach Says This Season Was A 'Professional Failure'
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of repeating their Super Bowl victory. However, the Rams will end the season with one of the worst records in the NFL. It was a disastrous season that saw the team fight through numerous injuries - including to star players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game reportedly will not be continuing
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
Sports Business Journal
Tom Brady could make appearance on Fox's Super Bowl pregame
Fox has “nixed” the possibility that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could debut on the network’s Feb. 12 Super Bowl LVII telecast, but “don't discount an appearance by Brady during the multi-hour pregame show,” according to Bob Raissman of the N.Y. DAILY NEWS. Whenever Brady does retire, expect him to "move into” analyst Greg Olsen’s chair in a two-man booth with play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt. Raissman wrote the notion of Olsen being part of a “three-person configuration with Brady doesn’t make sense.” While he has “held his own,” Olsen has “not lit up the booth.” Raissman: “And he doesn’t transcend the game. That’s exactly what Brady does.” The totality of his persona “attracts casual fans as well as the hardcore.” Having dueling analysts would “only dilute Brady’s presence” (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 12/31).
