In the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a horrific injury that caused an ambulance to be driven to midfield of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Skip Bayless decided it was time to make it about himself. The FS1 talk show host thought it was best on a tweet that included “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.” And it was barely a half-hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field. And a half-hour before the NFL officially suspended play for the evening.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO