ARBUTUS, MD. — Neuman Commercial Group has arranged the sale of East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot retail center located in Arbutus, approximately eight miles outside of Baltimore. An affiliate of Bien/Paul Ventures sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $5.7 million. The property was 72 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Save‐A‐Lot, Dollar General, Pizza Boli’s and Cricket Wireless. Gil Neuman of Neuman represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

ARBUTUS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO