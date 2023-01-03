Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Patient Education and Proper Inhaler Technique
Inhaler technique informs health care outcomes in COPD management and should be a primary focus in patient education priorities. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Let’s talk about] patient perspective and adherence. We’ve talked about how dosing and the delivery device are much more complex and cumbersome in this area than for [managing] hypertension, where [patients are] taking 2 or 3 tablets but taking them once a day….What are some strategies that you’ve used to minimize this medication dosing issue and how does it impact a patient’s everyday life?
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
PsyPost
A single, moderate dose of psilocybin reduces depressive symptoms for at least two weeks, controlled study finds
A single dose of the psychedelic drug psilocybin combined with supportive counseling leads to significant reductions in depressive symptoms, according to a new double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The findings have recently been published in eClinicalMedicine. Psilocybin is a psychoactive compound found in certain types of “magic” mushrooms. It has been used...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Who Will Respond Best to Ketamine for Severe Depression? New Study Takes a Look
Ketamine infusions may ease severe depression in a small percentage of patients who have failed to respond to conventional treatments. An anesthetic often used in emergency care, ketamine is administered by infusion under supervision. It can work within hours -- much faster than conventional antidepressants, which can take six to...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
Psychiatric Times
Caffeine Intake and Levels in Smokers With Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder
Smoking and drinking (caffeine): Researchers analyzed caffeine intake and levels in smokers with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Ms P is a 52-year-old Caucasian female with bipolar I disorder, with her most recent episode involving depression with psychotic features. Her mood disorder has been stable on ziprasidone, with no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. She has smoked 2+ packs of cigarettes per day over 30 years. Ms P also drinks a large quantity of caffeine daily: She routinely brings a 44-ounce cup of soda with her to clinic visits and states that she drinks at least 2 of these cups daily.
Healthline
Schizophreniform disorder
Symptoms of schizophrenia lasting fewer than 6 months may be schizophreniform disorder, a condition that can include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders are mental health conditions that present with symptoms of psychosis or altered reality perception. The length, number, and prominent types of your symptoms can help determine your diagnosis.
ajmc.com
Tumor-Associated Autoantibodies Demonstrate Promise as Immunotherapy Biomarkers in NSCLC
The development of 2 panels measuring levels of tumor-associated autoantibodies (TAAbs) has promise for predicting therapeutic response and adverse events for patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after immune checkpoint inhibitor–based treatment. Levels of tumor-associated autoantibodies (TAAbs), measured in panels developed by the researchers of a...
ajmc.com
Michael Thompson on Steps Needed to Bolster Health Equity Initiatives in the Workplace
Michael Thompson, president and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance), addressed the current state of health equity strategies in the workplace and how employers can better address inequities in their benefit designs, programs, and policies in the near future. Findings from National Alliance of Healthcare...
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Comorbid Autism and ADHD (AuDHD)
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder are both neurodevelopmental diagnoses in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition. Both diagnoses represent neurodivergence that can lead to challenges, though neurodiversity reflects a variety of strengths among humanity. While approximately 10% of the population has ADHD, some research has...
ajmc.com
Rett Syndrome: The Diagnostic Journey (Part 2)
Patient advocate Paige Nues elaborates on the patient journey associated with a Rett syndrome diagnosis. Paige Nues: Often, a pediatrician may not be familiar with something as complex as Rett syndrome, but they’re responsible for making referrals and helping families find a specialist, such as a pediatric geneticist, a pediatric neurologist, or a developmental pediatrician. If a family lives in an urban area, they might benefit from going to an academic hospital where…genetic testing [might be obtained] sooner. Doctors who have treated patients with Rett syndrome can more quickly identify the things that parents commonly report, such as: “She used to do this, and now she doesn’t do that.” That can be [useful information] to someone who’s familiar with Rett syndrome. If families live in a rural area or are not near an academic center where practitioners have had exposure to Rett syndrome, the diagnosis [may be more difficult to obtain]. Maybe their physician will order a genetic panel, but they won’t include Rett syndrome, or they won’t ask for whole exome sequencing. The child might live for a number of years with a misdiagnosis.
Medical News Today
Dementia agitation treatment
Dementia causes the loss of cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Agitation is a common symptom and may involve trouble sleeping and hallucinations. Although dementia is progressive and currently has no cure, some treatments may help manage agitation. Dementia is a group of diseases that includes Alzheimer’s disease,...
ajmc.com
SWOG777 Trial and DRd vs VRd
Medical experts explore the SWOG-S0777 trial and present an overview of daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (DRd) vs bortezomib, lenalidomide, and low-dose dexamethasone (VRd). Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: What do we think about when we look at the MAIA study [data (NCT02252172)] compared [with those of] the...
ajmc.com
Patient Frailty Impacting Multiple Myeloma (MM) Treatment Strategies
Brea C. Lipe, MD, highlights considerations for frail patients when treating for MM. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: One of the things we’ve talked a lot about is [that] multiple myeloma might be a disease of aging and there might be some frail patients. As you mentioned, there could be a doublet that might be too intense for some patients. It's always interesting when we can look at some data analysis around frail patients. Dr Lipe, I’m going to look to you a little bit. In the MAIA trial [NCT02252172], there was some analysis and we can use some of that information around frail patients. How do you look, in your practice, at defining who is a frail patient, and then how do you treat frail patients in your real-world practice?
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
L.A. Weekly
Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults
View the original article about Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults at Trusted Hemp Extract. Getting older is always accompanied by a decline in mental and physical health. While the changes are inevitable, there are effective ways and means to stay in shape and be at peace at any age. Taking care of mental and physical health have become a priority to older individuals in the wake of increased awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle at all ages.
TODAY.com
Clinics offer ketamine to treat depression
A growing number of studies have found that ketamine, an illegal street drug known for its psychedelic effects, used off label can be effective for people with treatment-resistant depression. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it's too unregulated. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2023.
ajmc.com
Insurance Considerations in Diabetes Management
A panel of experts discuss considerations in insurance coverage for the treatment of patients with diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Endocrinologists and diabetologists need to manage the hyperglycemia. Nephrologists are identified as a group for hypertension, even though they never want to take that responsibility. There’s a group of people who want to do lipidology. This used to be endocrinologists, but it morphed into the cardiology world. It’s about time for it all to change in terms of management. We see the person. We can’t say hyperglycemia or hypotension and not treat the others. When I was president at AACE [American Association of Clinical Endocrinology], we changed our guidelines from the management of diabetes to a comprehensive approach to managing the patient, addressing how we see risk factors. It’s getting more complicated as we go forward. The earlier we start, the less complication we’ll have because uncontrolled high blood pressure with hyperglycemia can cause more retinopathy, kidney disease, and other complications in the body. What if the insurance company sees a patient like this, and [the patient] gets 7 medications on the first visit? Is that going to cause a problem?
