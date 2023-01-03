A panel of experts discuss considerations in insurance coverage for the treatment of patients with diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Endocrinologists and diabetologists need to manage the hyperglycemia. Nephrologists are identified as a group for hypertension, even though they never want to take that responsibility. There’s a group of people who want to do lipidology. This used to be endocrinologists, but it morphed into the cardiology world. It’s about time for it all to change in terms of management. We see the person. We can’t say hyperglycemia or hypotension and not treat the others. When I was president at AACE [American Association of Clinical Endocrinology], we changed our guidelines from the management of diabetes to a comprehensive approach to managing the patient, addressing how we see risk factors. It’s getting more complicated as we go forward. The earlier we start, the less complication we’ll have because uncontrolled high blood pressure with hyperglycemia can cause more retinopathy, kidney disease, and other complications in the body. What if the insurance company sees a patient like this, and [the patient] gets 7 medications on the first visit? Is that going to cause a problem?

