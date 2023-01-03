Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 83 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” off her hit 1997 live album, with help from writer Clover Hope. Below is an excerpt of this episode’s transcript.

