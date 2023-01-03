Read full article on original website
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Legendary Rap Group De La Soul Announces Catalog Set for Streaming (Finally)
De La Soul has announced that (finally) their entire catalog is set for streamers this year. The influential Long Island-born rap group will officially drop its full stable of songs for the first time in March, the trio announced on social media this week. “Alexa, what’s the magic number? Full...
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: A Salute to Erykah Badu, “Neo-soul,” and the Live Album
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 83 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” off her hit 1997 live album, with help from writer Clover Hope. Below is an excerpt of this episode’s transcript.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October. YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
“Something New” Rapper Granddaddy I.U. Dead At 54
The Hip Hop community is extremely saddened by confirmed reports that 90s rapper Ayyub Cave aka Granddaddy I.U. passed away this morning. He was 54 years old. I.U., a Queens-born/Long Island bred emcee, is best known for his 1990 smash single “Something New”, which features James and Bobby Purify’s classic single hit “I’m Your Puppet”. In the 90s, I.U. also appeared on a few classic Hip Hop albums including Positive K’s The Skills That Pays The Bills and the late Big L’s Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous.
Jim Jones Takes On Cam’ron’s ‘Losing Weight’ For Funk Flex Freestyle
Jim Jones and his artist Dyce Payso were feeling a lyrical itch when they visited Funk Flex’s radio show this week to dish out a freestyle over Cam’ron’s “Losing Weight.”. On Thursday (December 15), the rap duo stopped by the Hot 97 staple and dished out...
Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
Nicki Minaj 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, New Album Dropping This 2022?
Happy birthday, Nicki Minaj! The Queen of Rap surprised fans early this year by releasing her smash hit "Super Freaky Girl" and many supporters have been anticipating a new album soon. The big question is; is she dropping a new record before 2022 ends?. Before diving into the details of...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
BIG K.R.I.T. Rings In 2023 With ‘Birthday Song’
Big K.R.I.T. wants his fans and more to enter the new year with a high energy level thanks to the new track he released titled “Birthday Song.”. The Mississippi native unleashed the new song on Sunday (January 1), right in time for the holiday. The two-minute song finds Big K.R.I.T rapping over a bounce-inspired production with hints of crunk and more elements of southern Hip Hop.
From Lil Uzi Vert To Ice Cube: HipHopDX's Top 10 Interview Moments Of 2022
Whether it’s a sit-down conversation or a red carpet question, there are many factors involved in a great interview. Part of it is preparation, and part of it is the ability to connect with an artist, but there are certain interview moments that couldn’t be scripted even if we tried.
50 Cent Promises New Music In 2023: 'I'm Gonna Remind People I'm Nice This Year'
50 Cent is looking to put his stamp on the rap game in 2023 with the promise of new music, along with a slew of projects from his ever-expanding film and TV empire. The G-Unit mogul took to Instagram on Sunday (January 1) to salute his good friend Eminem’s continued success after the Detroit rap icon reportedly raked in over five billion views on YouTube in 2022, making him the most popular rapper on the platform last year.
21 Savage Is The 21st Most Popular Artist On Spotify
21 Savage has an affinity for the double-digit number in his stage name, and he has even more reason to stand by it, thanks to a recent Spotify list. According to a tweet from Daily Loud posted on Tuesday (January 3), 21 Savage is the 21st most popular artist in the world on Spotify. His latest album with Drake, titled Her Loss, may have assisted with that thanks to the astronomical run it’s having on the platform.
RIAA Celebrates 39 Freshman Artists Who Went Gold or Platinum in 2022 — but Gayle Was the Only One to Reach Multiplatinum
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) released its “Class of 2022” list Wednesday night, celebrating the 39 freshman artists who had records go gold or platinum during the last calendar year. The news was mixed, though — although 39 is a healthy crop of newcomers to have singles break through, none of those artists had a full album reach gold status, and Gayle was the sole performer on the list to have a single go multiplatinum. Gayle’s Atlantic Records release “Abcdefu” was certified three-times platinum last year, far outstripping any of her freshman competitors; platinum was as high as any...
Rick Rubin: From Hip Hop to Rock and Beyond
Rick Rubin is a name that is synonymous with some of the biggest and most influential artists in the music industry. From his early days as a co-founder of Def Jam Recordings to his current role as a prolific producer and label head, Rubin has consistently been at the forefront of some of the most groundbreaking and innovative music of the last four decades.
Snoop Dogg Recalls Being 'Out-Gangstered' By Dionne Warwick
Snoop Dogg has revealed that a meeting with legendary singer Dionne Warwick early in his career forever changed the the type of music he created. The rapper appeared in Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a new CNN Film dedicated to the singer’s illustrious career that premiered on Sunday (January 1). In one scene, Snoop and Warwick revisited the time when she hosted a meeting at her home to call Hip Hop to task over its rampant misogyny.
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ is Spotify’s Most-Streamed Rap Album in 2022
Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was the most-streamed rap album on Spotify in 2022. According to Chart Data, the album brought in 1.4 billion streams. Rounding out the top four of the year in spins were Drake and 21 Savage’s HER LOSS, Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU, and Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You.
YOUNGOHM To Release 2nd Album ‘Thatthong Sound’, Reveals Tracklist
After a two-year wait, YOUNGOHM is finally releasing his sophomore album, Thatthong Sound, on January 25, 2023, which he revealed in an Instagram post today (January 4). The album cover features himself and frequent collaborator SONOFO. The 19-track album follows the Thai hip hop star’s highly successful debut, BANGKOK LEGACY,...
Exclusive: Get an Early Look at Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3
In February, Wu-Tang: An American Saga will kick off what marks its final stretch of new episodes on Hulu, thus bringing the fictionalized retelling of the Wu-Tang Clan story to a close after three seasons. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Complex is sharing a selection of exclusive first-look images,...
