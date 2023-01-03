ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site

NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
Mattress Mack Bets Over $3 Million on TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back at it with another wager on a Texas sports team preparing for a championship matchup. The Gallery Furniture founder made betting history in November when he took home $75 million following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory. Two months later, he is siding with another squad from the Lone Star State.
