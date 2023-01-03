Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
AFC North showdown: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens prediction
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make steady progress in his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday’s game at Paycor Stadium, and the positive news is an invitation for us to talk about football again. Here is my prediction for the Bengals' regular-season finale:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati...
Bowling Green Transfer DB Jordan Anderson Commits to UCLA Football
After four seasons patrolling the defensive backfield for the Falcons, the veteran safety is coming to Westwood to join the Bruins.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattress Mack Bets Over $3 Million on TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back at it with another wager on a Texas sports team preparing for a championship matchup. The Gallery Furniture founder made betting history in November when he took home $75 million following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory. Two months later, he is siding with another squad from the Lone Star State.
Hornets match NBA record with 51 first-quarter points vs. Bucks
Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Bucks on Friday night.
Sloppy third quarter costs Detroit Pistons in 121-109 loss to San Antonio Spurs
The Detroit Pistons appeared to have some momentum on the road after Saddiq Bey's last-second 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Instead, they closed out their five-game trip on a disappointing note. A poor third quarter was costly for the Pistons en route to Friday's 121-109 loss to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four Former Cowboys Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists for Class of 2023
Former Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson, Chuck Howley and Zach Thomas are finalists for enshrinement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Ware is a finalist for the second year in a row while Woodson is a first-time finalist in his 15th year of eligibility. Ware,...
Comments / 0