Lafayette, LA

Is Outback Steakhouse Giving Away Free Steak Meals for Two to Start 2023?

 3 days ago

Have you seen the post from Outback Steakhouse Fans rewarding “everyone who $hares & ¢omments in the next 7 days with a steak meal for two with any drinks?” Before you start clicking and sharing, here’s what we found out…

Townsquare Media Photo

Outback Steakhouse Free Steak Dinner For Two

There’s a post from a Facebook page called Outback Steakhouse Fans telling people they want to help people start 2023 on a good note by giving away free steak dinners for two to everyone who likes, comments, and shares the post from their page.

You’ve always heard there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and if it seems too good to be true it probably is.

Both of those sayings apply here.

The page repeatedly responds to people in the comments telling them to check their Facebook messages to get their vouchers for a “free steak meal for two with any drinks” .

Folks then click on the link sent to them from Outback Steakhouse Fans and boom.

They become victims of phishing scams having all sorts of information stolen.

To make sure this was a scam, we called the Lafayette Outback Steakhouse to ask them about this free steak meal for two “opportunity”.

As expected, they have no such promotion and haven’t received any information or instruction from their corporate office concerning any such promotion.

Please, do not share the Facebook post from Outback Steakhouse Fans or click on anything they send you.

Google Maps

This isn’t the first time a scam like this has made the rounds.

It seems like every two to three years an Outback Steakhouse scam starts up, tempting people with the promise of a free, delicious steak dinner.

Remember, if it seems too good to be true…

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

