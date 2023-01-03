Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Announces Support for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. ( KPEL News ) – Rep. Clay Higgins, who represents Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, announced Tuesday morning that he would be supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid for Speaker of the House.

The statement, which came shortly before the first ballot vote for Speaker, is Higgins’ first public comment on his stance for Speaker. In a November ballot meant to test where the party was at the time, Higgins did vote for Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Biggs. However, Higgins said, now is the time for “unity.”

My vote in November reflected my core principles as a man who has sworn an oath to our Constitution, not to any one individual. That season of debate has been largely successful in unprecedented ways […] That season of debate has passed. It was worth the fight and the need for reforms continues but now is the time for unity as a party, as we fulfill our Constitutional obligation to elect a Speaker of the House. Kevin McCarthy has been duly elected as the Republican nominee for Speaker, and I am a Republican American man.

However, McCarthy lost the first round vote when more than four Republicans defected and supported other members of the caucus – including Biggs and Rep. Jim Jordan. It was the first time in more than a century that a House Speaker did not win in the first round of voting.

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

To win the ballot, a Speaker candidate must get a majority of the vote from present members. In a full Congress, that means 218 votes.

McCarthy has faced stiff opposition from members of his own caucus. Five Republicans had declared themselves a no vote no matter what, and more than two dozen others have likewise said he has not offered enough in concessions to conservatives.

He had lost the first ballot before the roll call, which goes alphabetically, had gotten out of the “C” names.

You can read Higgins’ full statement below: