ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Announces Support for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RN2Wk_0k29OdQh00

WASHINGTON D.C. ( KPEL News ) – Rep. Clay Higgins, who represents Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, announced Tuesday morning that he would be supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid for Speaker of the House.

The statement, which came shortly before the first ballot vote for Speaker, is Higgins’ first public comment on his stance for Speaker. In a November ballot meant to test where the party was at the time, Higgins did vote for Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Biggs. However, Higgins said, now is the time for “unity.”

My vote in November reflected my core principles as a man who has sworn an oath to our Constitution, not to any one individual. That season of debate has been largely successful in unprecedented ways […] That season of debate has passed. It was worth the fight and the need for reforms continues but now is the time for unity as a party, as we fulfill our Constitutional obligation to elect a Speaker of the House. Kevin McCarthy has been duly elected as the Republican nominee for Speaker, and I am a Republican American man.

However, McCarthy lost the first round vote when more than four Republicans defected and supported other members of the caucus – including Biggs and Rep. Jim Jordan. It was the first time in more than a century that a House Speaker did not win in the first round of voting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zd2l3_0k29OdQh00
Mark Wilson, Getty Images

To win the ballot, a Speaker candidate must get a majority of the vote from present members. In a full Congress, that means 218 votes.

McCarthy has faced stiff opposition from members of his own caucus. Five Republicans had declared themselves a no vote no matter what, and more than two dozen others have likewise said he has not offered enough in concessions to conservatives.

He had lost the first ballot before the roll call, which goes alphabetically, had gotten out of the “C” names.

You can read Higgins’ full statement below:

“Over the past several months, members of the House Republican Conference have engaged in a season of unprecedented negotiations and sometimes contentious debate. Those conversations have been driven by the House Freedom Caucus, of which I am a member. However, to their credit, Republican leadership has been receptive and has facilitated these conversations to the benefit of our Conference and our party. The rule changes that we fought for help restore the power of each individual office to this deliberative body.
“Now, this is the beginning of a new Congress. We have a Constitutional duty to elect a Speaker of the House before any legislative business can be conducted. Not a rule or a tradition… it’s Constitutional writ that Congress shall elect a Speaker of the House at the beginning of each new Congress. Without a Speaker, no committees are formed, no hearings take place, and no conservative legislation moves forward.
“In our internal debates, Kevin McCarthy received 185 votes. There were 31 of us who voted for another candidate. I was one of those 31. I have had a solid working relationship with Kevin since 2017 and I’ve spoken on that truth very candidly for six years. My vote for Andy Biggs in November reflected my support for deep Conference debate regarding Constitutionalist reform during that season of Conference deliberation. My vote in November reflected my core principles as a man who has sworn an oath to our Constitution, not to any one individual. That season of debate has been largely successful in unprecedented ways. HFC drove that debate, and Kevin McCarthy facilitated the debates. Heavy, passionate, long unscripted debates, over and over again. Conservatives won by introducing and encouraging very significant Constitutionalist reforms deep into the actual rules language of our Conference and of the House itself. Here is a link to those changes. That season of debate has passed. It was worth the fight and the need for reforms continues but now is the time for unity as a party, as we fulfill our Constitutional obligation to elect a Speaker of the House. Kevin McCarthy has been duly elected as the Republican nominee for Speaker, and I am a Republican American man.”

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery
Source: Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Announces Support for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘furious’ with fellow Republicans over Kevin McCarthy negotiations

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday she was “furious” with her “friends” in the conservative House Freedom Caucus for pressing Rep. Kevin McCarthy for committee seats before the House votes on the California Republican’s bid to become speaker. Greene of Georgia, who backs McCarthy for the gavel, claimed some of her fellow Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, were positioning themselves for plumb panel assignments during ongoing talks meant to smooth the path for McCarthy to win the speaker’s gavel.​ “We have been negotiating, talking, debating back and forth in our conference, trying to come to a really good rules package. And...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Begs House Republicans to Back Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership Bid

With House Republicans divided on their choice of a new speaker, Donald Trump has issued a trademark upper-case screed calling for them to rally behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who failed to secure the gavel after three ballots on Tuesday. “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB—JUST WATCH!” Trump followed up the post by using his favorite racist slur against Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao: “If Republicans are going to fight, we ought to be fighting Mitch McConnell and his domineering, China loving BOSS, I mean wife, Coco Chow. The harm they have done to the Republican Party is incalculable. Today, he couldn’t be elected ‘Dog Catcher’ in Kentucky (Sadly, he only won because of my Endorsement, went up 21 points - SORRY!)” Trump added: “TAKE THE VICTORY AND RUN!!!”
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
GEORGIA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy