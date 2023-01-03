ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Coin tossed: Bengals clinch first-round home playoff game with a win over the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a message for the NFL league office on Sunday, and it was waiting inside his glove. With 1:18 left in the first quarter on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Mixon reached for the glove on his right hand. An actual coin popped out. Mixon flipped it into the sky, and the entire offense ran over to track it.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: Dismal Colts season ends in appropriate fashion with 32-31 loss to woeful Texans

INDIANAPOLIS — A dismal Colts season ended in appropriate fashion. After roaring back from a second-half deficit to take the lead, Indianapolis gave up a remarkable last-second drive by the Texans to lose 32-31 in the season finale, the team’s seventh consecutive loss under Jeff Saturday. Indianapolis (4-12-1) finishes the season 1-7 in Saturday’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus

The football gods were not smiling down on Justin Houston in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens linebacker Houston entered play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with 9.0 sacks on the season. A tenth sack would have automatically triggered a $1.5 million bonus in Houston’s contract. Houston appeared to have cashed in on his big bonus... The post Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
wearebuffalo.net

Street Named After Damar Hamlin in East Aurora

The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
EAST AURORA, NY

