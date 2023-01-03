Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Coin tossed: Bengals clinch first-round home playoff game with a win over the Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a message for the NFL league office on Sunday, and it was waiting inside his glove. With 1:18 left in the first quarter on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Mixon reached for the glove on his right hand. An actual coin popped out. Mixon flipped it into the sky, and the entire offense ran over to track it. ...
Insider: Dismal Colts season ends in appropriate fashion with 32-31 loss to woeful Texans
INDIANAPOLIS — A dismal Colts season ended in appropriate fashion. After roaring back from a second-half deficit to take the lead, Indianapolis gave up a remarkable last-second drive by the Texans to lose 32-31 in the season finale, the team’s seventh consecutive loss under Jeff Saturday. Indianapolis (4-12-1) finishes the season 1-7 in Saturday’s...
Dolphins' Jason Sanders kicks go-ahead field goal to lift Miami into the playoffs
The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after beating the New York Jets and having the New England Patriots lose.
Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus
The football gods were not smiling down on Justin Houston in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens linebacker Houston entered play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with 9.0 sacks on the season. A tenth sack would have automatically triggered a $1.5 million bonus in Houston’s contract. Houston appeared to have cashed in on his big bonus... The post Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Wilks on Panthers' HC job: 'That's not my call'
From the jump, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has been about “winning the day.” And now, with his admirable job in this 2022 campaign all wrapped up, he’s only going to take things day by day. A gutsy 10-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints...
Street Named After Damar Hamlin in East Aurora
The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
