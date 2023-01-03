Before Sophie Marx found her husband, she first had to find a friend. In 2018, after eight years working at the Council of Fashion Designers of America in New York, she moved to San Francisco to start a new job at a social impact agency. The only problem? She knew exactly one person who lived in the city. Luckily, they set her up on a “friend date” with a woman named Shmee—who Sophie hit it off with immediately. “Shmee is one of those people who makes friends with the people in elevators and they later turn up at her baby shower,” Sophie jokes. A few months later, Shmee invited her to a picnic at Dolores Park, where Sophie met Dave Connors after he finished playing an animated game of spike ball—although at first, she didn’t give him much thought as she was in a relationship at the time.

