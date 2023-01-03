Read full article on original website
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York
It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
New York State Plans To Spend $300 Million On Elevators
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that New York State will spend $300 million to replace elevators in 20 buildings. Phase I of the project has begun. Gov. Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and interim New York City Housing Authority CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt say work...
COVID-19 Cases High In WNY As New Variant Dominates
Just when you thought COVID-19 dropped out of the news cycle, it releases a new variant. With a few more months of a most-likely brutal winter ahead of us in Western New York, this is not good news. We have the highest rate of positive cases and there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State.
ALL McDonald’s Abruptly Close on Thruway in New York State
What a trash move. Even McDonald's isn't on good terms with New York State. Every single one of the McDonald's on the New York State Thruway are now gone. They abruptly closed their doors on the first of the year and will NOT be reopening. The McDonald's lease with the...
10 Fun Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
Everyone is calling 2023 “the year of me.” The year of self-care, putting yourself first, and going after what you want. There are so many events happening this weekend around Western New York that it can be difficult to decide which one to go to. The ice rink...
