CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
The outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin is quite amazing. The Bills Mafia has been showing out with prayers, vigils, displays, and support for #3. What has also been amazing is seeing the rest of the National Football League and players on other teams show so much love for Damar. One way that people have been expressing their care is by donating to his charity.
The first true, all-day-rain day for a Seahawks home game this season includes Ryan Neal out again, and roster decisions looming.
Following Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh, the Browns list of opponents are set for the 2023 season.
The 2022 season has come to an end for the Cleveland Browns. And with an ugly finish as well as they lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14 to drop to 7-9 on the year. To add insult to injury, the Browns saw three starters leave the game with an injury in cornerback Denzel Ward, left tackle Jedrick Wills, and linebacker Reggie Ragland.
The entire NFL is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery. He no longer has a breathing tube and is neurologically intact, according to doctors. All NFL players...
The Buffalo Bills are about to wrap up their 2022 regular season, as they host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium today. The Bills need to win to assure they are the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss and a Bengals win over the Ravens, the Bills could fall to the 3 seed.
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
The Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft when they lost 29-13 to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans rallied late to beat the Colts, 32-31.
Three Jason Sanders field goals…and a game-ending safety.
It has been so beautiful to see the outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After he collapsed on the field and had to be resuscitated using CPR, the whole country has been praying for his speedy recovery. I've seen lots of social media posts, light displays, signs, and visual art showings for support.
The NFL has been working all week, trying to come up with a plan for the AFC playoffs. This comes after the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed and then cancelled, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday Night Football. Hamlin's...
The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, against the Minnesota Wild, which kicks off a four-game homestand after a long road trip. The Sabres currently sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a whopping four games in hand on the team that holds that spot, the New York Islanders. They also have five games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who are 10 points ahead in the top wild card spot.
