Pennsylvania State

POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.

The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
UTAH STATE
Axios

McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
KENTUCKY STATE
WETM 18 News

Chang takes seat in chamber amid residency chaos

New lawmakers were sworn into office and took their seats Wednesday at the State Capitol. Among those lawmakers was Assemblymember-elect, Lester Chang whose residency requirements have come into question. All this happening after he narrowly beat longtime incumbent Peter Abbate in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Crow meets Joe: Biden and McConnell's temporary truce

President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) putting their differences aside to underscore their billion-dollar infrastructure bill is a temporary ceasefire between the pair before normal hostilities resume ahead of the 2024 elections. But McConnell's appearance alongside Biden in his home state of Kentucky is in stark...
KENTUCKY STATE

