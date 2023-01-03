“The University of Kentucky is harnessing a real and powerful sense of momentum, with its largest-ever first-year class of more than 6,000 students—future entrepreneurs, professionals and employers who will mobilize the state’s economy and fulfill our promise to serve every corner of the commonwealth. As we work to advance Kentucky, we remain at the forefront of innovation and health care. We are creating greater access to high-quality care for more Kentuckians, expanding health services through acquiring Ashland-based King’s Daughters Health System—a move that also will fuel an economic engine in the region through investments in people and infrastructure. This is why we were created: to build a state that is healthier, wealthier and wiser tomorrow than it is today. Our north star remains the same—to advance Kentucky in everything that we do.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO