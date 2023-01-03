Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
Economic Outlook 2023: Economic Development
“In Central Kentucky, we will embark upon a new regional initiative focused on talent development, attraction, and retention; marketing our region; and developing strong leaders who understand the importance of creating jobs and growing our population. The implementation of this regional strategy in 2023 will promote innovation in policies, land development, and the creation of new jobs by leveraging existing assets such as our location near several airports, numerous highways, direct rail service, industry clusters and supply chains. By embracing collaboration with our neighbors and coordinating economic transactions, our region will continue to stand out as an attractive opportunity among developers and businesses.”
lanereport.com
SBA recognizes Community Trust Bank as KY’s top SBA Community Bank Lender, 2021–2022
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Community Trust Bank, Inc. was recently honored for the 14th consecutive year with the “Gold Lender Award” from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) as Kentucky’s top volume SBA 7a Community Bank lender in the federal fiscal year 2021–2022. The award was presented on October 13, 2022, at the SBA Lender’s Conference in Lexington, Kentucky.
lanereport.com
Economic Outlook 2023: Education
“The University of Kentucky is harnessing a real and powerful sense of momentum, with its largest-ever first-year class of more than 6,000 students—future entrepreneurs, professionals and employers who will mobilize the state’s economy and fulfill our promise to serve every corner of the commonwealth. As we work to advance Kentucky, we remain at the forefront of innovation and health care. We are creating greater access to high-quality care for more Kentuckians, expanding health services through acquiring Ashland-based King’s Daughters Health System—a move that also will fuel an economic engine in the region through investments in people and infrastructure. This is why we were created: to build a state that is healthier, wealthier and wiser tomorrow than it is today. Our north star remains the same—to advance Kentucky in everything that we do.”
lanereport.com
2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts honorees
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nine recipients of the commonwealth’s most prestigious art awards, the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, in recognition of their dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich art history with all Kentuckians. “The arts are transformational, and these Kentucky artists and organizations have used their...
lanereport.com
State releases county unemployment data for November 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest...
lanereport.com
Gov. Beshear named states’ Co-Chair of Appalachian Regional Commission
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2023. In this role, Gov. Beshear will work alongside federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to lead the commission in bolstering economic and community growth across the 13 states of the region. Kentucky will also host ARC’s annual conference in the fall of 2023.
lanereport.com
PRSA Bluegrass Chapter Announces 2023 Board Members
The Public Relations Society of America’s Bluegrass Chapter has announced its 2023 board members, made up of leaders of some of the biggest brands and companies in Louisville and southern Indiana. The PRSA Bluegrass Chapter has served communications professionals in Louisville and surrounding areas since 1957. The nonprofit organization...
lanereport.com
Governor announces Tourism, Arts & Heritage appointment
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Deputy Secretary Lindy Casebier will become secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet following Secretary Mike Berry’s retirement in February 2023. Lindy Casebier, a Louisville native, was appointed by Gov. Beshear in December 2019 as Deputy...
lanereport.com
The industries making the most money in each US state
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analyzed 26 industries’ gross domestic product using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to reveal which industries produce the most money in each state. In Kentucky, the industry contributing the most to GDP is Manufacturing.
WKYT 27
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
lanereport.com
Economic Outlook 2023: Construction
“On a scale of 1-10, we expect the Kentucky economy in 2023 to be a 5, closely mirroring the national economy’s 5. We expect little to no growth in the U.S. economy. Inflation continues to weigh heavily and certain sectors will struggle. Consumer activity will pull back, but the second half will be better than the first. We may or may not be going into a recession.
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. What Kentucky small business owners think of the …. As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. Jan....
lanereport.com
Expanding Hydrogen investments to Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said he was working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky by working with fellow governors in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania to support the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2). “Kentucky’s leadership in the automotive and logistics sectors position us as...
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
kttn.com
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
KMOV
Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) customers will see a change on their water bill soon. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Rate Adjustment on customer bills. The agreement was filed by the MAWC, the...
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
lakercountry.com
New Kentucky sales tax in effect
The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
lanereport.com
Economic Outlook 2023: Accounting
“Considering the current rising interest rates and inflationary cost conditions of 2022, I would rate Kentucky’s 2023 economic outlook as a 4. Many small businesses have been propped up from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Employee Retention Credit (ERC) stimulus programs during the pandemic. The public accounting industry is also facing some hurdles for 2023. CPA firms saw an increase in revenue due to helping our clients with the PPP and ERC programs and this stream of one-time revenue will also dry up for 2023. Lastly, CPA firms are in a war for talent and these staff shortages will continue to drive wage costs higher in our industry.”
Kentucky’s 2023 session begins with focus on income taxes, marijuana
Republican lawmakers are planning to continue marching the state’s income tax to zero, but some activists said the move will only benefit the wealthy.
Comments / 0