Dallas “Pete” Huff, 80, of Chicora passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Butler on February 21, 1942 to the late George and Eleanor (Matson) Huff. Pete loved golfing, camping, and the outdoors. He was known to be a hard worker, great dad, and loved to help others. He was loved and will be forever missed. Pete was the father of Robin Butler; brother of Joan Cole, Les (Carol) Huff, and Sandy (Bill) Guetthof; grandfather of Blake, Bryant, and Bryce Butler; great grandfather of Desiree Brown and Rosalina Butler. He will be forever loved and missed by his close friend Judy Pearce. He was preceded in death by his wife Jenny (Doms) Huff; son Gregg Huff; brother Chuck Huff and his first wife, Bonnie (Bruno) Sarver. Services will be on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 6 PM at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Butler, Pa. 16001. through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

CHICORA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO