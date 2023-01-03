Read full article on original website
John C. Rodgers
John C. Rodgers, 60, of Valencia passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh on October 25, 1962 to the late Roy Rodgers and Nancy (Rimmel) Horner. John went to Seneca Valley High School. He then went to serve his country honorably in the Air Force. John loved to fish, hunt, garden, cook, and treasure hunt at thrift stores. John was known for being smart, funny, witty, strong willed and helping others. He is survived by his long time significant other Thea Brown. He was the father of Nicholas and Shannon Rodgers; brother of Suzanne (Richard) Cronheim; brother in law of Jennifer Rodgers; grandfather of Dominic and Vincent Rodgers; step brother of Christine Brant and Gary Horner. John was preceded in death by his brother Frank Rodgers. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Midge Ilene Barlett
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side. Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
Dallas “Pete” Huff
Dallas “Pete” Huff, 80, of Chicora passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Butler on February 21, 1942 to the late George and Eleanor (Matson) Huff. Pete loved golfing, camping, and the outdoors. He was known to be a hard worker, great dad, and loved to help others. He was loved and will be forever missed. Pete was the father of Robin Butler; brother of Joan Cole, Les (Carol) Huff, and Sandy (Bill) Guetthof; grandfather of Blake, Bryant, and Bryce Butler; great grandfather of Desiree Brown and Rosalina Butler. He will be forever loved and missed by his close friend Judy Pearce. He was preceded in death by his wife Jenny (Doms) Huff; son Gregg Huff; brother Chuck Huff and his first wife, Bonnie (Bruno) Sarver. Services will be on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 6 PM at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Butler, Pa. 16001. through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
'A Nite for Nick' planned as a celebration of life for the late Penn Hills paramedic, firefighter
A benefit for the family of a late Penn Hills EMS paramedic is being planned as a celebration of life by a longtime friend. Katie Shimko and other friends and family members are still processing the passing of Penn Hills native Nicholas Theofilis. “It’s just tragic,” Shimko said. “He always...
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
4 Democrats enter Allegheny County Council races
Four candidates already have come forward to declare runs for Allegheny County Council. Two of the candidates will be challenging incumbent Democrats, while the other two are facing off against one another in the South Hills. The results of these races could shift power on county council, which has seen...
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements
A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County this morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
