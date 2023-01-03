Read full article on original website
Midge Ilene Barlett
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side. Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.
Butler Little Theatre Sponsoring Youth Workshop
The Butler Little Theater is bringing back its youth workshop this month. The theatre group will work with students in 3rd through 8th grade in biweekly sessions. The workshop is capped off with a performance on February 1st. The camp is $50 per student and registration ends tomorrow. You can...
Rose M. Criley
Rose M. Criley, 63, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. She was born October 3, 1959 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Donald W. Criley Sr. and the late Myrtle “Sally” McCandless Criley. Rose graduated from Butler High School in...
Dallas “Pete” Huff
Dallas “Pete” Huff, 80, of Chicora passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Butler on February 21, 1942 to the late George and Eleanor (Matson) Huff. Pete loved golfing, camping, and the outdoors. He was known to be a hard worker, great dad, and loved to help others. He was loved and will be forever missed. Pete was the father of Robin Butler; brother of Joan Cole, Les (Carol) Huff, and Sandy (Bill) Guetthof; grandfather of Blake, Bryant, and Bryce Butler; great grandfather of Desiree Brown and Rosalina Butler. He will be forever loved and missed by his close friend Judy Pearce. He was preceded in death by his wife Jenny (Doms) Huff; son Gregg Huff; brother Chuck Huff and his first wife, Bonnie (Bruno) Sarver. Services will be on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 6 PM at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Butler, Pa. 16001. through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Donna L. (Mission) Jewart
Donna L. (Mission) Jewart, 88, of Chicora, PA, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born February 3, 1934, in Cabot, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jules Mission and Lillian (Bowers) Mission Redick. Donna was a graduate of...
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
Police Searching For Suspect In Cranberry Hotel Burglary
Police in Cranberry Township are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a hotel room with a child sleeping inside. Our news partners at WPXI report that the incident happened back on December 27th at the Candlewood Suites on Route 19. Police say the father of the child left the...
Cranberry Twp. Board Reorganizes; Manipole Named Chairman
The Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors has a new chairman for this year. Mike Manipole becomes the new chairman of the board after serving in the role on an interim basis following the death of previous board chair Dick Hadley last August. Manipole is a teacher in the Seneca Valley...
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday
Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements
A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
Brackenridge Police Chief Shot And Killed; Another Officer Injured
A police chief from Northern Allegheny County was fatally shot and another officer was injured during an incident yesterday afternoon. According to our news partners at WPXI, Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in a shootout with suspect Aaron Lamont Swan. Another officer from Tarentum was shot in the leg, but is currently in stable condition.
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash
A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
Butler GT wrestlers begin season 8-0/Bowlers to 6-0
–Butler-56 North Hills-15. –North Catholic-45 Summit Academy-18. –The Butler boys and girls swept Seneca Valley 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with 672 series. Zac Kniess added a 638. Luke Falco led the Raiders with a 582 series and high game of 208. Natalie Coughenour led the Golden Tornado girls with a 577 series. Makenzie Zimmerman had the Butler girls high game of the night with a 201.
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
Multi-Chamber Mixer Happening At Seven Springs
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is one of over 20 regional organizations participating in an upcoming large networking event. The Pittsburgh Business Exchange’s Annual Winter Kickoff Mega Mixer and Networking Reception will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Hundreds of professionals...
Butler girls win overtime thriller over SV/Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 46-42 in overtime. Justine Forbes led the Golden Tornado with 17 points. Amelia McMichael added 16. Natalie Hambley led the Raiders with 16. –Knoch defeated Freeport 52-33. Nina Shaw led the Knights with 15 points. Tonight in Boys basketball:. –Butler will travel to Seneca Valley. Tip-off...
