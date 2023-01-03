ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Brazilian soccer great “Pele” dies at 82

In December, legendary soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known by his nickname “Pelé,” died at the age of 82, which was reported by several media sources. The Brazilian professional footballer who played forward and who was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and labeled “the greatest” by FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association), soccer’s world governing body, was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
The Independent

OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife

Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
The Guardian

Mystery surrounds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open playing status

The Australian Open is set to be robbed of another major drawcard as officials scramble to determine the playing status – and exact whereabouts – of two-time women’s champion Naomi Osaka. Without a match in four months, Osaka seems all but certain to miss the Melbourne major...
The Independent

Iraq to host soccer's Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979

After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup starting on Friday for the first time since 1979. For the country's soccer officials and government, success off the field will be a bigger prize than success on it.The national teams, all from West Asia and split into two groups of four, will converge on the southern port city of Basra. If the 25th edition of the tournament progresses smoothly then it could encourage FIFA to allow World Cup qualifiers to return to Baghdad, which has not hosted a competitive international since before the 2003 U.S.-led invasion...
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy