Sharp will be showing off a 120-inch TV with Mini LEDs and Quantum Dots at CES 2023
Sharp will debut its newest lineup of Mini-LED and Quantum Dot TVs at CES 2023, including a massive 120-inch model.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Apple Insider
Next gen Apple Watch Ultra to get micro LED display
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analysts now suggest that Apple's newApple Watch Ultra could be the first with a micro LED display in a 2024 update. Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra in September 2022, a high-end wearable geared...
Apple Insider
Govee shows off Matter certified M1 light strip at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Govee's higher-end M1 light strip is now both Matter and "Works with Google Home" certified. The M1 is Govee's high-end light strip. Now that it is fully Matter-certified, it makes it compatible with Apple...
Apple Insider
JBL reveals new range of earbuds and speakers during CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — JBL has announced multiple earbuds and speakers during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show that cover a wide range of prices and use cases. The expanded JBL lineup competes directly with Apple's AirPods lineup on...
JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless
With AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, JBL's all-in-one speaker system has plenty of options for streaming. But it's not exactly cheap...
Apple Insider
Cooler Master's new gear is aimed at content creators & enthusiasts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Cooler Master debuted the Stream Lux light panel, Stream Lucid microphone, Stream Origins video capture peripheral, and more. Cooler Master targets content creators, collectors, and enthusiasts with a...
Apple Insider
Nanoleaf rolls out new Matter home automation products at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Nanoleaf debuted several new Matter-compatible products that includes a screen mirroring camera, modular skylight fixture, and more. Matter is once more the central theme for smart home products...
Apple Insider
Catalyst releases Essential Case for AirPods Pro 2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Smartphone case-maker Catalyst has announced the Essential Case forAirPods Pro 2 at Pepcom 2023, made of premium materials. Also, for 2023, the Catalyst Total Protection Cases for the entire iPhone 14 product line are...
Apple Insider
New Twinkly Entertainment Hub will sync LED lights with videos
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twinkly's new Entertainment Hub will let entertainers, gamers, and others synchronize Twinkly lights with audio and video content. The desktop app can provide an immersive experience to reflect on-screen visuals alongside any form of...
Apple Insider
IOGEAR announces new 4K multi-device keyboard & monitor switch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Another product that IOGEAR announced at CES 2023 is a new keyboard, printer, and mouse switch that suppors multiple displays, and is designed for professional applications. Most multi-monitor KVMs only provide a desktop extension...
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
CNET
LG Teases 2023 OLED TV That Boosts Screen Brightness By Up to 70%
Ahead of the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas, LG previewed a few details about its new OLED televisions, with more hands-on time and specs to come. (I'll be there in person to see them in action.) One of the most notable models will include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TV for the money, as well as a G3 model promising improved brightness.
Apple Insider
Belkin renews environmental commitment with updated product line
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Belkin celebrated 40 years by recommitting its commitment to minimizing its environmental impact. Belkin wasn't showing off new products at CES this year so much as it was...
Apple Insider
Kensington launches silent mechanical keyboard, ergonomic trackpads
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A pair of Pro Fit Ergo Trackballs and a QuietType Pro mechanical keyboard have been unveiled by Kensington at the Consumer Electronics Show. The two trackballs, the Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 resemble...
Apple Insider
New Panasonic LUMIX S5II cameras are great for livestreamers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Panasonic is releasing two additions to its LUMIS S series of cameras, and they're the first mirrorless cameras to use Phase Detection Auto-Focus. Thanks to a newly-developed 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor and a...
Apple Insider
HP shows off new USB-C displays & world's first 45-inch dual QHD curved monitor at CES
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — HP's new E-Series G5 monitors sport USB-C connectivity, and are available in sizes from 21.5 inches to 44.5 inches with resolutions up to 4K. There are eleven new monitors in the E-series, but the...
Apple Insider
SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, SwitchBot announced the expansion of its smart home ecosystem with the Matter-based SwitchBot Hub 2 and the SwitchBot Curtain. With its Matter support, SwitchBot ecosystem products will work...
The Verge
Kensington announces two new trackballs at CES
Trackball stans, rejoice! Kensington, one of the few remaining manufacturers of premium trackball mice, has announced two new options for the ergonomic diehards out there. Kensington introduced a pair of more budget-friendly options at CES 2023 with its new Pro Fit Ergo Trackball lineup, the $69.99 TB550 and $49.99 TB450. They join the $119.99 wireless SlimBlade Pro Trackball in Kensingtons’ trackball lineup, but where the SlimBlade Pro is manipulated by the user’s fingers, the new offerings rely on the thumb to get the cursor moving.
Phone Arena
Samsung showcases a 2,000-nit smartphone display at CES 2023
Samsung showed off a 2,000-nit AMOLED display at this year's CES, painting a brighter future (quite literally) for smartphone displays. The panel in question is the first OLED to receive the highest 2,000-nit luminance verification, the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) mark, from UL Solutions, a global safety science company. “The...
