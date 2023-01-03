Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
The Verge
Aqara is bringing a HomeKit Secure Video doorbell and Home Key smart lock to the US
Budget smart home gadget manufacturer Aqara is at CES, where it announced a new LED light strip, presence detection sensor, video doorbell, and smart door lock. Besides being affordably priced, several of these products are compatible with Apple HomeKit and will also support Matter further down the line. First up...
Apple Insider
SECURAM launches smart light and smart dimmer switches
SECURAM has unveiled a smart Wi-Fi light switch and dimmer switch that acts as a night light with hands-free voice control and other helpful features. The company has designed and manufactured products since 1991.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
Apple Insider
Next gen Apple Watch Ultra to get micro LED display
Analysts now suggest that Apple's newApple Watch Ultra could be the first with a micro LED display in a 2024 update. Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra in September 2022, a high-end wearable geared...
Apple Insider
Lockly Smart Safe pings your iPhone with tamper alerts
The Lockly Smart Safe offers biometric security for your possessions, one that can also be fully controlled from the comfort of youriPhone. Measuring 12.6 inches by 10 inches and 3.2 inches thick, the Lockly...
Digital Trends
Samsung reveals futuristic new smart home appliances for CES 2023
The first day of CES 2023 is right around the corner, but Samsung isn’t waiting to introduce the world to its new lineup of smart home appliances. Specifically, the Bespoke lineup is now on full display, with new smart refrigerators, smart ovens, and smart washers making an appearance. Samsung’s...
Android Authority
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a hub, smart button, and wireless charger
Samsung is reviving its efforts at first-party SmartThings hubs. Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub, smart button, and wireless charger all in one. The product will support Matter accessories out of the box. It’s shipping to the US in early February 2023. Samsung is taking the...
Smart Plumbing Is The Next Trend Homeowners Want
Technology is increasingly interwoven with our lives. If you are wondering how to improve your home, we look at the next trend of smart plumbing.
Picsart Introduces ‘SketchAI’, a New App for Image-to-Image AI Art Generation
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced a new standalone app, SketchAI, which gives anyone the ability to turn a sketch or image into a new picture made by AI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005141/en/ Picsart’s new standalone app, SketchAI, allows anyone to create AI art from sketches or existing images. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Keychron S1 review: Minimal, mechanical, modern
The Keychron S1 is a low-key mechanical keyboard alternative for those starting out in the field of enthusiast-level peripherals. The S1 is Keychron's attempt at a minimal, yet high-quality, 75% mechanical and wired keyboard...
Apple Insider
New Twinkly Entertainment Hub will sync LED lights with videos
Twinkly's new Entertainment Hub will let entertainers, gamers, and others synchronize Twinkly lights with audio and video content. The desktop app can provide an immersive experience to reflect on-screen visuals alongside any form of...
Apple Insider
Brava announces glass front app-controlled smart oven at CES 2023
Five years after the brand's debut, Brava is back with its all-new iPhone-connected smart oven that features an all-glass front and ten different cooking modes. The Brava Glass smart oven still has an internal...
Apple Insider
Belkin renews environmental commitment with updated product line
At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Belkin celebrated 40 years by recommitting its commitment to minimizing its environmental impact. Belkin wasn't showing off new products at CES this year so much as it was...
Apple Insider
ViewSonic reveals 27-inch 4K OLED Studio Display competitor, more
ViewSonic shared a new 27-inch monitor during the Consumer Electronics Show that looks like a potentialStudio Display alternative alongside some new portable displays and a 4K projector. The 2023 CES is underway and ViewSonic...
The Verge
Luminar acquires lidar data company Civil Maps
Lidar hardware company Luminar announced it has acquired Civil Maps, a lidar data company based in San Francisco. The acquisition brings ultra-detailed and automatically updating 3D maps of various cities into Luminar’s fold as it plans to bring fully autonomous vehicles into reality. Luminar will integrate the Civil Maps...
Android Authority
The new Homey Pro aims to be the one smart home hub you need for everything
It does pretty much everything and is available for pre-order now. The 2023 Homey Pro is available for pre-order now. This new model aims to be the one smart home hub to rule them all, with pretty much every feature one could want. You can even use the optional Homey...
ZDNet
Samsung's Ready Care smart-car system is straight from a Sci-Fi movie
Smart cars have always been an idea of the future, but today, they were a conceptual reality on the CES stage in Las Vegas. Following LG's Car Cockpit announcement earlier this morning, Samsung took the stage this afternoon, unveiling its plan to launch a smart-car safety platform with subsidiary Harman international.
marktechpost.com
ML.NET 3.0 Leverages Intel oneDAL Library to Boost Machine Learning Model Training Performance
Microsoft recently released the .NET Cross-Platform Machine Learning Framework ML.NET New Edition 3.0, which includes a number of hard body acceleration enhancements that enable programmers to utilize resource acceleration calculations during training fully. To improve machine learning workload efficiency, developers can now install the most recent ML.NET 3.0 and Intel oneDAL(oneAPI Data Analytics Library) beta kit.
