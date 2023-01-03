ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Cotton Bowl East Texas Notebook: Carthage's Kai Horton wins in stadium where he announced commitment to Tulane; Marshall's Tahj Washington goes over 100-yard receiving mark

ARLINGTON — On Dec. 18, 2020, Kai Horton sat inside AT&T Stadium talking to the media over Zoom following Carthage’s eighth state championship — a 70-14 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II championship game. Horton threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, ran for...
CARTHAGE, TX
UT Tyler track and field signs 16, including 7 with East Texas ties

UT Tyler has added seven athletes with connections to East Texas to its track and field class of 16 for the 2023 recruiting class. Isaac Natera is a distance runner from Bishop Gorman here in Tyler. David Soto is a distance runner from Winnsboro. Gracie Ladner is also a distance...
TYLER, TX
Girls Basketball: Chapel Hill upsets LaPoynor

NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexia Rogers, Kya Cook and Kaiden Kelley all hit in double figures to help spark the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 50-49 win over the Class 2A No. 7 LaPoynor Flyerettes on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game. Rogers led with 17 points, followed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriot women is ranked sixth in regionals

UT Tyler women's basketball has moved up into the sixth spot in the D2SIDA South Central Regional Rankings. The Patriots have continued a strong run of form in the two weeks since the latest poll, as they have run their Lone Star Conference record to 6-0 and their overall record to an 11-2 mark.
TYLER, TX
East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo scheduled for January 13 in Tyler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708. This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest...
TYLER, TX
GALLERIES OF THE YEAR: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation

Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-viewed photo galleries of the year. The second-most viewed gallery was this collection from graduation night at Tyler High. More than 400 Tyler High School graduates closed the chapter of their high school careers on...
TYLER, TX
East Texas Fishing Report

Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 48-53 degrees; 0.60 feet below pool. Bass are slow and scattered deep and on brush out to 30 feet of water. Try jigs and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow as well on deep brush using small jigs and minnows to catch limits. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
ATHENS, TX
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!

Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KILGORE, TX
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort

While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TYLER, TX
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
TYLER, TX

