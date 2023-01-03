Read full article on original website
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Tyler Legacy to search for new head football coach after Joe Willis announces retirement
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy High School has begun looking for a new football coach after head man and athletic coordinator Joe Willis announced he will be retiring at the end of the year. Willis has a career record as a head coach of 113 wins and 62 losses with four different schools. His […]
inforney.com
Cotton Bowl East Texas Notebook: Carthage's Kai Horton wins in stadium where he announced commitment to Tulane; Marshall's Tahj Washington goes over 100-yard receiving mark
ARLINGTON — On Dec. 18, 2020, Kai Horton sat inside AT&T Stadium talking to the media over Zoom following Carthage’s eighth state championship — a 70-14 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II championship game. Horton threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, ran for...
inforney.com
UT Tyler track and field signs 16, including 7 with East Texas ties
UT Tyler has added seven athletes with connections to East Texas to its track and field class of 16 for the 2023 recruiting class. Isaac Natera is a distance runner from Bishop Gorman here in Tyler. David Soto is a distance runner from Winnsboro. Gracie Ladner is also a distance...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Chapel Hill upsets LaPoynor
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexia Rogers, Kya Cook and Kaiden Kelley all hit in double figures to help spark the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 50-49 win over the Class 2A No. 7 LaPoynor Flyerettes on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game. Rogers led with 17 points, followed...
inforney.com
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriot women is ranked sixth in regionals
UT Tyler women's basketball has moved up into the sixth spot in the D2SIDA South Central Regional Rankings. The Patriots have continued a strong run of form in the two weeks since the latest poll, as they have run their Lone Star Conference record to 6-0 and their overall record to an 11-2 mark.
inforney.com
East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo scheduled for January 13 in Tyler
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708. This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest...
Dangerfield ISD cancels class for high school after ‘maintenance issues’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – All Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD high school classes have been canceled for Wednesday “due to maintenance issues,” according to the district. Officials said that classes will resume Thursday and the closure only applies to the high school while other campuses will have a normal school day.
inforney.com
GALLERIES OF THE YEAR: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation
Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-viewed photo galleries of the year. The second-most viewed gallery was this collection from graduation night at Tyler High. More than 400 Tyler High School graduates closed the chapter of their high school careers on...
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 48-53 degrees; 0.60 feet below pool. Bass are slow and scattered deep and on brush out to 30 feet of water. Try jigs and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow as well on deep brush using small jigs and minnows to catch limits. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
Students escorted out of buildings at Bishop TK Gorman in Tyler as fire crews investigate alarm
TYLER, Texas — Students were escorted out of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler as several fire trucks are on the scene. CBS19's Alan Kasper as at the campus and reports a fireman is on the roof of the main building of the campus. CBS19 will update this...
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
CONTROVERSY, CULTS & COPS: Kelly Wilson still missing 31 years later
GILMER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a 2018 CBS19 story about Kelly Wilson's case. It's been 31 years — 31 years of questions, 31 years of rumors and 31 years of pain for one East Texas town. On Jan. 5, 1992, around 8:30 p.m.,...
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
Tornado Watch remains in effect for parts of Deep East Texas
Panola, and Shelby Counties remain under a tornado watch until 11 AM. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All of East Texas is under a severe weather risk for Monday. The eastern two-thirds of the area are under an enhanced risk of severe weather while the rest of East Texas is under a slight risk. All modes […]
cbs19.tv
CBS19 WEATHER BLOG: Severe weather expected for East Texas on Monday
TYLER, Texas — Happy New Year and I say that with some apprehension. That's because Monday could be a rough day for some of us. Why? Because we have a severe weather threat that could result in some thunderstorm wind or tornado damage. A lot of "coulds" and "mights"...
