Vikings players take to Twitter to show support for Damar Hamlin

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The National Football League is incredibly competitive but by nature, it’s a giant fraternity. They support each other in times of crisis, which was in full effect on Monday night.

Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals saw tragedy strike as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with what was determined to be cardiac arrest. It was an incredibly somber moment that had players visibly upset.

Being in a fraternity like this is something where brothers are supportive in times of crisis and many Vikings players did just that to show Hamlin support.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

