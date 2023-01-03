Read full article on original website
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
news9.com
Oklahoma Among Top States People Are Moving To, New Census Data Shows
New census data is showing that Oklahoma is among the top states people are moving to. Florida and Texas took home the top two spots for domestic migration over the last year, and Oklahoma was number ten. Rounding out the bottom, the states where the most people are moving away...
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
OK Attorney General: Oklahoma to receive $200M more funds in opioid lawsuit settlements
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced Wednesday that Oklahoma is getting more than $200 million more in funds from lawsuits filed against Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Allergan. In this statement O’Connor explained how much each company is paying:. “Oklahoma will recover $226.1 million from...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
KOCO
Expert gives Oklahomans advice ahead of tax season
Now is a good time to start getting everything together to file taxes. Travis Watkins joined KOCO to bring all the advice you'll need ahead of tax season. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
USDA ‘Local Food for Schools’ program launches in Oklahoma
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food for Schools program is designed to help school districts partner with local farmers and ranchers to give students more access to nutritious foods unique to the area they live.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal
If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
A major retailer overtaxed customers in Kansas. Here’s how you can request a refund
Did you get charged too much sales tax on your grocery purchases? Here’s how to check.
Housing Market Nearing 'Emerging Buyers Market'
In 2022, coming out of a world-stalling pandemic, the real estate market began to bounce back, according to the Better Business Bureau. According to the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors, 2023 will be a great time for buyers. "We are in an emerging buyers market, depending on the home,...
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
‘Manifesto of defiance’: OTA board corrective action plan ACCESS Oklahoma met with opposition
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
okctalk.com
New retail and entertainment options coming soon
With the new year, there are plenty of new retail and entertainment options in store. OAK is under full-blown construction. Restoration Hardware Gallery will be a 3-level megastore with a rooftop restaurant. Arhaus will be next door. Much more to come with more announcements later in the year. Across the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
