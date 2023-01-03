ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged roof at Union County church

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
MYRTLE, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged woman's house in Golden

GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm seriously damaged a woman's house Tuesday morning in Tishomingo County. The storm ripped off part of Elizabeth Bethune’s roof. Her grandson Paul Storment rushed to her house in Golden. "Someone called me and told me that my grandmother's had been hit,” he said....
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Receives upgrade to city lights

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nights are now brighter in the city of Tupelo. The city is getting an upgrade that will be very noticeable in the weeks to come and you might have already noticed. The city of Tupelo is now getting LED street lights, which will allow people...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

911 dispatchers desperately needed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A widespread worker shortage across the country is affecting several different fields. But, there is one you don't want to be strapped for employees: 911 dispatchers. The two biggest issues are capability and money. It sounds simple, but for this job it's more complex than that.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man accused of felony embezzlement

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man is accused of taking from his employer. Now, 34-year-old Robert Walker is charged with two counts of embezzlement. Oxford police took an embezzlement report last month from an unidentified business on Highway 7. Investigators did not release how much money was...
WATER VALLEY, MS
wtva.com

No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy