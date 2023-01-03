ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk Stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. A woman was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived...
MOHAWK, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide

Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man allegedly threatens family at gunpoint

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd. Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
Shore News Network

Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children

UTICA, NY – A domestic dispute between a man and a woman escalated after her children tried to intervene to separate the couple. At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers were dispatched in response to a previous altercation on Mohawk Street earlier in the morning hours. After arriving at the undisclosed second location, a female victim told police that she and her children’s father had engaged in an argument earlier at the Mohawk Street home. “As the argument escalated, the children attempted to separate the parties, and de-escalate the situation, however the male party began to physically push the children The post Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

SNUG program targeting gun violence holds first rally Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica's SNUG program which helps individuals and families who are victims of crime, held its first rally Wednesday. The goal of the program is to reduce shootings and save lives. They help by trying to prevent retaliation through mediation, mentoring high-risk youths, organizing marches and events that stand against violence and getting the community involved.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Vehicle rollover in Frankfort Monday evening

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after an accident in Frankfort Monday evening. Calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over and landed on its side on Higby Road just east of the Albany Road intersection. Three people who were...
FRANKFORT, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.

Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Virtual town hall for nonprofits in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Jan. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- A virtual town hall will be held by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties for nonprofits that serve those counties, on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Topics at the meeting will include finance, community investment, development, marketing, Mohawk Valley Gives, nonprofit survey results, neighborhood revitalization and funding opportunities. Those who attend will have the chance to meet with staff and learn more about the Community Foundation. The organization's 2023 community investment strategies will also be talked about.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy