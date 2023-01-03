Read full article on original website
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk Stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. A woman was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived...
Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide
Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man allegedly threatens family at gunpoint
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd. Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
WKTV
Utica police make gun arrest shortly after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured on Seymour Avenue
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a gun arrest was made right after a shooting on Seymour Avenue Monday night that left one man dead and another in critical condition. After hearing shots fired on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officers on an unrelated call nearby started heading toward the scene to investigate.
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
localsyr.com
Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding....
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Note: Syracuse.com’s Jules Struck contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was stabbed during a fight among 100 young people outside a Syracuse gas station this weekend, police said. The disturbance happend at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 201...
Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children
UTICA, NY – A domestic dispute between a man and a woman escalated after her children tried to intervene to separate the couple. At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers were dispatched in response to a previous altercation on Mohawk Street earlier in the morning hours. After arriving at the undisclosed second location, a female victim told police that she and her children’s father had engaged in an argument earlier at the Mohawk Street home. “As the argument escalated, the children attempted to separate the parties, and de-escalate the situation, however the male party began to physically push the children The post Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
SNUG program targeting gun violence holds first rally Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica's SNUG program which helps individuals and families who are victims of crime, held its first rally Wednesday. The goal of the program is to reduce shootings and save lives. They help by trying to prevent retaliation through mediation, mentoring high-risk youths, organizing marches and events that stand against violence and getting the community involved.
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
WKTV
Vehicle rollover in Frankfort Monday evening
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after an accident in Frankfort Monday evening. Calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over and landed on its side on Higby Road just east of the Albany Road intersection. Three people who were...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
Otsego County woman arrested for animal abuse
An Edmeston, New York, woman has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
WKTV
Virtual town hall for nonprofits in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Jan. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- A virtual town hall will be held by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties for nonprofits that serve those counties, on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Topics at the meeting will include finance, community investment, development, marketing, Mohawk Valley Gives, nonprofit survey results, neighborhood revitalization and funding opportunities. Those who attend will have the chance to meet with staff and learn more about the Community Foundation. The organization's 2023 community investment strategies will also be talked about.
