Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report
Anyone criticizing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in regards to the medical emergency Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered... The post Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground. ...
Surprise! Skip Bayless steps in it (again), this time over Damar Hamlin's injury
In the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a horrific injury that caused an ambulance to be driven to midfield of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Skip Bayless decided it was time to make it about himself. The FS1 talk show host thought it was best on a tweet that included “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.” And it was barely a half-hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field. And a half-hour before the NFL officially suspended play for the evening.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
‘Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us:’ Family of Damar Hamlin release statement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of injured Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin released a statement following the player’s injury Monday night. Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals’ owner releases statement on Damar Hamlin, thankful for ‘love and compassion shown by all’
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown thanked fans around the country for the support shown to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game.
Players, Fans Support Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest During Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills Game
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are still in shock after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After standing up, Hamlin immediately collapsed and stayed on the turf for several minutes.
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he's been leaning on his experience seeing Reggie Brown suffer a spinal cord injury on the field in 1997 as he helps his team deal with emotions about the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against...
Jets OC has 1 big regret about way Zach Wilson was handled
New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made an interesting admission about one big regret he had about the organization’s handling of quarterback Zach Wilson. LaFleur admitted that the Jets made a mistake throwing Wilson into the fray as a starter in his rookie season. The Jets offensive coordinator voiced regret Thursday that the team... The post Jets OC has 1 big regret about way Zach Wilson was handled appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame lights up to honor Damar Hamlin
CANTON ‒ The Pro Football Hall of Fame has joined sports organizations across the U.S. honoring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. The hall changed its lighting scheme Tuesday night to the Bills' colors. "Tonight, the Hall of Fame is lit up in blue, red and white in support of...
Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
Hamlin making 'remarkable improvement' but still 'critically ill'
Continued good news concerning Buffalo Bills DE Damar Hamlin. The McKees Rocks native and Pitt standout is reportedly making “remarkable improvement” over the past day.
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest: NFL says decision on Bills-Bengals game will be made 'in the coming days'
After postponing the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has informed both teams that the game will not be played this week. In a statement issued by the NFL, the league said that it continues...
