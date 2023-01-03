Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich takes jabs at Republicans George Santos, Kevin McCarthy
The comments came after the Spurs held a shootaround at Baruch College, a school Santos lied about graduating from.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Pelicans at home
The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.
Why Mavs Should Explore Trade for Spurs' Josh Richardson
With Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green banged up, Dallas should look to add more depth on the wing, which could call for a reunion with former Maverick Josh Richardson.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo After The Bucks Beat The Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
NBA All-Star fan voting: 6 weird things from the first returns, including Domantas Sabonis' and Bam Adebayo's exclusions
We’re nearing the midway point of the NBA season, indicating we’re inching closer to some key dates. One such date is February 19, when the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place. And just about a month and a half out, the first fan returns are in. When...
Sixers want to grow the all-bench lineups, not go away from them
PHILADELPHIA — As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their title quest, there are some lineups coach Doc Rivers and the coaching staff are trying to implement and develop as they seek the right combinations. They threw out a three-guard lineup of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton in Monday’s...
chatsports.com
The Lakers can’t need huge nights from LeBron James to merely compete
Following their 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and when including their contest against the Nuggets where Anthony Davis left early due to injury, the Lakers are now ten games into their life without their star big man. Although it’s been ugly at times, their 5-5 record during this...
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
NBC Sports
Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey
The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game
Paul George is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
Spurs' Gregg Popovich pokes fun at George Santos controversy
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich poked fun at the controversy Rep.-elect George Santos has been embroiled in on Wednesday before his game against the New York Knicks.
Comments / 0