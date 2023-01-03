ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey

The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
DETROIT, MI

