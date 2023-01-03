Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-20 Eastbound Lanes in Calhoun County

January 3, 2023

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound near the 193 mile marker in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being diverted off at the 191 mile marker exit until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

UPDATE— Be advised that all lanes are back open.



