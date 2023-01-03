While many Southern Californians prep for a massive weather event heading through the area, expected to bring days of precipitation, snow resorts were flooded with skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the fresh powder. Hundreds of people headed to the mountains, many of which were even there without hitting the slopes"We're just here to have fun, play in the snow," Burbank resident Andre Palesch said. "It's winter break, so it makes sense. You've got to make the best out of it."Lifts were packed with snow sport enthusiasts, making the most of the blue skies sitting over Mountain High before the massive...

1 DAY AGO