Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Hikers stranded in dark near Appalachian Trail cliffs need New Year’s Eve air rescue
The hikers called for help just after 5:15 a.m., rescuers in Tennessee said.
WVNews
Opening meeting held at Glenville State to mark beginning of semester
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin welcomed faculty and staff back to campus Thursday for the start of the spring semester. The opening meeting is held at the beginning of each semester and serves as a chance for all members of the...
moderncampground.com
BC Parks Opens Online Camping Reservations
The cold winter season will not stop British Columbians (Canada) from preparing for the camping season at its provincial parks. According to a BC Parks Facebook post, reservations are now open for spring camping in some provincial parks. Beginning yesterday, January 3, campers can book four months from their arrival...
Lucky dogs: Fire crews rescue 2 pets from swift creek during California's bomb cyclone flooding
Two dogs became lucky dogs on Thursday when Santa Barbara County firefighters pulled the duo out of a flooded creek during a deadly storm.
backpacker.com
I Went Winter Backpacking With a Polar Explorer. It Changed How I Hike.
Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If I didn’t know any better, you could’ve convinced me I was standing on a floating ice chunk somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The setting sun cast a glow on the horizon that, despite the subzero temperatures, painted everything a warm orange. Just moments ago, besides our pair of red, expedition-style tunnel tents, everything had been white. Flat snow filled every inch of my vision, punctuated now and then by sculptural masses of ice poking up from the surface like translucent shark fins.
Skiers, snowboarders hit Mountain High slopes as snow falls in SoCal
While many Southern Californians prep for a massive weather event heading through the area, expected to bring days of precipitation, snow resorts were flooded with skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the fresh powder. Hundreds of people headed to the mountains, many of which were even there without hitting the slopes"We're just here to have fun, play in the snow," Burbank resident Andre Palesch said. "It's winter break, so it makes sense. You've got to make the best out of it."Lifts were packed with snow sport enthusiasts, making the most of the blue skies sitting over Mountain High before the massive...
National Guard Rescues Appalachian Trail Hikers Stranded in Wilderness After Dark
The National Guard rescued hikers in Tennessee on the Appalachian Trail. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, and the brave first responders rescued the two stranded people. Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Tennessee Military Department received a distress call. Two hikers needed...
