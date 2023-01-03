ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
moderncampground.com

BC Parks Opens Online Camping Reservations

The cold winter season will not stop British Columbians (Canada) from preparing for the camping season at its provincial parks. According to a BC Parks Facebook post, reservations are now open for spring camping in some provincial parks. Beginning yesterday, January 3, campers can book four months from their arrival...
backpacker.com

I Went Winter Backpacking With a Polar Explorer. It Changed How I Hike.

Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If I didn’t know any better, you could’ve convinced me I was standing on a floating ice chunk somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The setting sun cast a glow on the horizon that, despite the subzero temperatures, painted everything a warm orange. Just moments ago, besides our pair of red, expedition-style tunnel tents, everything had been white. Flat snow filled every inch of my vision, punctuated now and then by sculptural masses of ice poking up from the surface like translucent shark fins.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

Skiers, snowboarders hit Mountain High slopes as snow falls in SoCal

While many Southern Californians prep for a massive weather event heading through the area, expected to bring days of precipitation, snow resorts were flooded with skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the fresh powder. Hundreds of people headed to the mountains, many of which were even there without hitting the slopes"We're just here to have fun, play in the snow," Burbank resident Andre Palesch said. "It's winter break, so it makes sense. You've got to make the best out of it."Lifts were packed with snow sport enthusiasts, making the most of the blue skies sitting over Mountain High before the massive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy