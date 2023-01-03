ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite

SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!

As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Local chef planning to open fine dining club

Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is making lemonade out of lemons. Although Creed failed to advance past the first round of the World Food Championships in November in Dallas, she rebounded with plans to start a local intimate dining experience in 2023 called the Sunday Night Dinner Club, combining fine international cuisine and wine pairings.
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

New event venue opening in Midtown Moto Complex

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see another new event venue opening in 2023. The Smith at The MOTO Museum, located in the Midtown Moto Complex on Locust Street, is now booking for large and mid-sized weddings, corporate functions, parties and more for 2023. The Smith comes from New...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
inparkmagazine.com

Sandra Moore appointed as Chair of Missouri Historical Society board

Sandra M. Moore will be the new Chair of Missouri Historical Society (MHS) Board of Trustees. Moore currently serves as the Vice Chair of the MHS Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board since 2005. During her time as an MHS board member Moore has served on numerous committees including the Presidential Search Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Campaign Steering Committee and was the 2021 co-chair of the Missouri Historical Society’s Thomas Jefferson Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

PLAN AHEAD: Concerts coming to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2023, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you. FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
St. Louis American

A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis

Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO

