KFVS12
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!
As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
myleaderpaper.com
Local chef planning to open fine dining club
Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is making lemonade out of lemons. Although Creed failed to advance past the first round of the World Food Championships in November in Dallas, she rebounded with plans to start a local intimate dining experience in 2023 called the Sunday Night Dinner Club, combining fine international cuisine and wine pairings.
KSDK
The Amazing Home Tour: Malik visits decked out O'Fallon home
ST. LOUIS — This perfect home is an entertainers dream with no inch of the spacious property left untouched with some type of bell or whistle. For more information you can reach out to Real Estate Advisor Brittney Harris brittney@brittneyharrisliving.com.
New event venue opening in Midtown Moto Complex
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see another new event venue opening in 2023. The Smith at The MOTO Museum, located in the Midtown Moto Complex on Locust Street, is now booking for large and mid-sized weddings, corporate functions, parties and more for 2023. The Smith comes from New...
inparkmagazine.com
Sandra Moore appointed as Chair of Missouri Historical Society board
Sandra M. Moore will be the new Chair of Missouri Historical Society (MHS) Board of Trustees. Moore currently serves as the Vice Chair of the MHS Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board since 2005. During her time as an MHS board member Moore has served on numerous committees including the Presidential Search Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Campaign Steering Committee and was the 2021 co-chair of the Missouri Historical Society’s Thomas Jefferson Society.
edglentoday.com
GoFundMe Established To Assist With Final Expenses Of Miguelito Villegas De Santiago
Billy Marquez, the uncle of 18-year-old Miguelito Villegas De Santiago, who died in a fatal shooting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville, has organized a GoFundMe for the final expenses of his nephew. Article continues after sponsor message. "Miguelito passed away within a few hours after the shooting and his...
PLAN AHEAD: Concerts coming to St. Louis in 2023
ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2023, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you. FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
KMOV
Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
KMOV
Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School to remain closed following massive water pipe rupture
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - While many students across the St. Louis region return to school this week, the students at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School will remain home until Jan. 9 following a major water pipe rupture over the holiday break. On Christmas Day the district received word that...
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. …. Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare...
'The Rizzuto Show' parts ways with radio personality Tony Patrico
ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis radio show has parted ways with one of its hosts. Radio station 105.7 The Point (KPNT) announced in a brief statement Wednesday that radio personality Tony Patrico was no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of "The Rizzuto Show." The station...
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Announces First Baby of 2023 Born at the Women and Infants Center
O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital proudly welcomed Emma Espinoza as the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 to Nancy Gonzalez and Daniel Espinoza of Fairview Heights, Ill. She was born at 9:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center; weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz. and is 20.5 inches long.
