Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Police arrest 3 in connection with Tuesday shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three people on various charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead, and a man in life-threatening condition southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. and police found the two...
wfft.com
Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
WOWO News
Three arrested in connection to Tuesday night homicide case; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition. Police responded to the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
963xke.com
Arrests made in deadly South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 4, 2023):. Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting on Tuesday evening. On January 3rd, 2023 at 1904 hours, Fort Wayne Police Officers responded to the reported shooting. Police say a vehicle containing two gunshot victims...
wfft.com
Man charged with murder, robbery in 2017 stabbings of Fort Wayne couple
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of killing a Fort Wayne couple after breaking into their home in 2017 to steal marijuana. Investigators charged Dustin Neal of Fort Wayne with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery on Friday after he was arrested in Wells County.
WOWO News
One Woman Dead, Another Man Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 7 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Simons Street and Anthony Blvd on a shots fired report. Upon their arrival they found an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as an adult male on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was downgraded to life threatening condition. Police discovered multiple buildings damaged during the incident as they are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Those with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police: Despite rise in fentanyl use, Narcan is saving lives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The National Drug Enforcement Agency seized 379 million fentanyl doses in 2022. Fort Wayne Police say the rise in fentanyl use correlates with the decline of heroin use, as it’s stronger and cheaper to produce than heroin. Allen County set a record for fatal...
wfft.com
No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted
LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department seeks homicide suspect in connection to December shooting
The Lima Police Department has a suspect in the homicide of Kobe Bryant. Lima police released a photo of Takal L. Austin, 18 years old of Lima. A felony warrant for homicide has been issued for Austin. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kobe Bryant on Thursday, December 29th. Bryant was found deceased in the yard at 643 East Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Lima Police Detective Sergeant Garlock says the investigation is progressing.
wfft.com
Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in crash with Fort Wayne animal control SUV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after a crash with a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV this morning. The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hawks Wood Trace and Minnich Road near Hoagland. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says the...
Hoax calls allege juror no-shows, others will be arrested
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed on Wednesday reported an apparent hoax that is making the rounds whereby residents are receiving telephone calls claiming they will be arrested for a variety of alleged offenses. Kohlrieser said several people have called the court...
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Man ID’d in fiery New Year’s Day crash was former football player at Northrop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died in a car that caught fire on New Year’s Day has been identified. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. Police at the scene said they found a car engulfed in flames. The initial investigation indicates the car was headed north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught fire, according to police.
Silver Alert issued for Bluffton woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Bluffton on New Year’s Day. Celeste Cuthbert, 48, disappeared on Jan. 1 and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Cuthbert is 5’5” and 148 pounds with black hair […]
YAHOO!
Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
WANE-TV
SUV collides with motorcycle, Minnich Road back open
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An SUV collided with a motorcycle Wednesday morning southeast of Fort Wayne. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. when the SUV was attempting to turn north onto Minnich Road from a housing addition. It struck a motorcycle going south. Minnich Road is currently closed between Hoagland and Wayne Trace.
Comments / 0