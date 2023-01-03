WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nonprofit organization Washington Housing Conservancy (WHC) has acquired Loree Grand, a 212-unit apartment community in Washington, D.C. In partnership with Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund and the Impact Pool, an investment vehicle managed by local developer JBG SMITH, WHC purchased the 10-story community for $71.5 million. JBG SMITH will manage the 195,000-square-foot property on behalf of WHC, which will preserve affordability for moderate- and low-income families and individuals. Bordered by D.C.’s NoMA, Union Market and H Street neighborhoods, the community features units averaging 900 square feet in size. WHC will preserve Loree Grand’s existing 30 inclusionary zoning units for 99 years, create an additional 129 affordable units for residents earning 80 percent of AMI or less and set aside the remaining 53 units for residents earning 120 percent of AMI or less.

